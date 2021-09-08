Curated Conscious Beauty Solutions Online Platform, Aardae, Launches In Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 8 September 2021 – Aardae, a thoughtfully curated online platform celebrating sustainable, non-toxic and cruelty-free products launches in Singapore to introduce an extensive selection of the finest beauty products sourced from international indie brands to Southeast Asia. Promising a diverse selection of high-performance products with large following internationally, Aardae showcases an exciting range of products that are suitable for all skin types.

Having analyzed the skincare market in Singapore and understanding various transitions in the importance of sustainable non-toxic products within Asia, Aardae promises to bring fellow enthusiasts’ various options through their pioneer platform. Co-founded by two passionate entrepreneurs, Shweta Gupta and Darshana Balagopal, Aardae’s philosophy is sharing knowledge about products that are not merely heavily embedded in conscious beauty but also promise high efficacy.

Aardae has carefully curated 1,000 products from 40 unique brands including international favourites such as Dot & Key, Juicy Chemistry, OCEGLOW, Purearth, Earth Rhythm and Omorfee. Committed to quality, Aardae performs in-house consumer testing on each product prior to its inclusion into the catalogue.

Co-founder Shweta Gupta said, “At Aardae, we believe in exclusively curating products that are high in quality. Patrons can rest assured that every aspect of each brand and product has been considered and put through objective and stringent testing before being offered. As skincare afficionados, we wanted to close the existing gap and come up with a platform that is essentially the first-of-its-kind. While we are thrilled to introduce these fabulous brands to Singapore, we are equally eager for consumers to be introduced to a dedicated clean beauty platform such as Aardae as a one stop solution for all their hair and skin needs.”

Consumers can explore ethically-sourced and thoughtfully manufactured skincare and haircare products that are incredibly versatile and suitable to modern lifestyles. Driven by the desire for consumers to be more conscientious and knowledgeable about their purchases, Aardae aims to provide options that are commited to reducing carbon footprints and minimal environmental impact. Co-founder Darshana Balagopal said, “We are heavily rooted in conscious beauty and it is important that our platform echoes these beliefs. With so many complex options available globally, the challenge was to shortlist products that were safe for consumers and the planet. We hope to encourage smart buying decisions and induce higher levels of mindfulness to the environment using fewer highly efficient products.”

More information: www.aardae.com