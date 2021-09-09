BEAM Plus Data Centres Assessment Tool Advocates Sustainable Development

Tailored for the assessment and improvement of energy efficiency and green performance of data centres

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 9 September 2021 – BEAM Society Limited and Hong Kong Green Building Council jointly held a launch ceremony today (9 September) at Data Technology Hub in Tseung Kwan O, announce the launch of “BEAM Plus Data Centres” – a tool designed for the green building assessment of data centres based on their unique features. A practice guide has also been published simultaneously to assist operators in enhancement of energy efficiency and environmental performance of data centres from multiple fronts. Over 100 guests joining the launch ceremony, with Mr WONG Kam-sing, GBS, JP, Secretary for the Environment and Mr SIT Wing-hang, Alfred, JP, Secretary for Innovation and Technology as the officiating guests.

A surging demand for data centres driving the need for energy efficiency

The development of 5G communication technology and the Internet of Things (IoTs), as well as the increasing adoption of remote work have led to a surging demand for stable, secure and trustworthy data centre provision and services across the world. With a mature telecommunication infrastructure, as well as geographical and strategic advantages, Hong Kong has been a top-of-mind priority site for data centre and is believed to see a sharp rise in demand of such going forward. The power consumption of data centres could be huge, standing at around 10 to 15 times[1] that of a 320-unit residential building. Currently the total power consumption of data centres around the world is about 1%[2] of the total consumption by mankind, suggesting a huge potential of consumption reduction.

A unique assessment tool covering major aspects of data centres

BEAM Plus Data Centres is an assessment tool tailored for data centres with high power and cooling system consumption. The tool has taken into account the local climate, ecological environment and actual conditions in Hong Kong at its design phase, and has introduced international guidelines to give a comprehensive assessment tool covering the entire life cycle of a data centre. Advocating sustainable development, this assessment tool is categorised into various aspects, including Energy Use, Water Use and Innovations and Additions, etc.

Ms Ivy LEE Siu Wing, Chairperson of BEAM Society Limited mentions, “Most existing assessment tools in other regions focus primarily on energy consumption. There is no specific evaluation tool that fits the unique features of data centres. In this regard, the evaluation scheme of BEAM Plus Data Centres is relatively fitter for purpose, more comprehensive and flexible.”

Sr Dr Stephen LAI Yuk-fai, JP, Director and Vice-chair of Green Labelling Committee, Hong Kong Green Building Council says, “Many industries have experienced a complete shift in working model in recent years and relied heavily on digital communication and data transmission by data centres. With the launch of BEAM Plus Data Centres, we look forward to a reduction of carbon footprints, leading to a more environmentally friendly and sustainable digital communication and data transmission process.”

In addition, having considered the local circumstances and global best practices, the “Green Data Centres Practice Guide” (“the Guide”) has been published and provided data centre practitioners with details of energy-efficient and environmentally friendly operation modes. The Guide also suggests operation modes for cooling system, power efficiency monitoring and management, IT equipment deployment, management and maintenance, and green recycling for data centres, and assists practitioners in identifying shortfalls and implementing measures to improve energy efficiency and environmental performance.

Extensive industry consultations bring high recognition

Ir Victor CHEUNG Chi-kong, Convenor of BEAM Plus Data Centres Steering Committee mentions, “This project had been kicked off since February 2019 and a beta version of the Tool had been released for industry consultation in March 2020 including meetings with representatives of the data centre industry and stakeholders. BEAM Plus Data Centres Version 1.0 was officially launched in September 2021. We are pleased to see that the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer has led by example to join the pilot assessment project and set an exemplar for data centres, proving the high industry recognition of BEAM Plus Data Centres.”

[1] Measures to facilitate the development of data centres (p.3), Legislative Council Brief https://www.legco.gov.hk/yr11-12/english/panels/itb/papers/itb-gcio11135c-e.pdf [2] Data Centres and Data Transmission Networks, International Energy Agency https://www.iea.org/reports/data-centres-and-data-transmission-networks

About BEAM Society Limited (BSL)

BEAM Society Limited (BSL) is a non-profit organisation. Since the development of Building Environmental Assessment Method (BEAM) in 1996, and BEAM Plus in 2010, BSL has committed to administering and developing the BEAM Assessment Tools, offering impartial assessment on building sustainability and training BEAM practitioners – BEAM Professionals (BEAM Pro) and BEAM Affiliates. BSL has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016.

BSL has committed to improving the overall quality of the built environment in Hong Kong. BEAM assessment tools available include: BEAM Plus New Buildings, BEAM Plus Existing Buildings, BEAM Plus Interiors, BEAM Plus Neighbourhood and BEAM Plus Data Centres. They assess the impact of overall planning, design, construction and maintenance on the environment. To get more information about BSL, please visit www.beamsociety.org.hk

About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council Limited (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member led organisation established in 2009 with the vision to help save the planet and improve the wellbeing of the people of Hong Kong by transforming the city into a greener built environment. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC). Its mission is to lead market transformation by advocating green policies to the Government; introducing green building practices to all stakeholders; setting design, construction and management standards for the building profession; and promoting green living to the people of Hong Kong. To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.

