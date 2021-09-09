Prudential Laos Named Domestic Life Insurer of The Year

Prudential Life Assurance Lao Company Limited (“Prudential Laos”) is pleased to be named “Domestic Life Insurer of the Year” by The Insurance Asia Award 2021. The company was recognized for launching its all-in-one digital health and wellness application Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) to help Lao people take charge of their health and wellness.

The prestigious award also applauded the community engagement initiatives rolled out by Prudential Laos in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Veejay Madhavan, Chief Executive Officer of Prudential Laos said: “We are proud to be named the ‘Domestic Life Insurer of the Year’, which is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our employees to meet the health and protection needs of the Lao community.

“Our purpose at Prudential is to help people get the most out of life, and we are fulfilling this purpose by making healthcare affordable and accessible to everyone. With Pulse, Lao people are able to access healthcare and manage their wellbeing at their fingertips. We are also providing cash allowance and free insurance coverage through the Pulse app under our COVID-19 Care Fund to help people safeguard their health and financial security amid the pandemic outbreak.”

Prudential Laos was recognized for its notable innovation, the Pulse app, a first-of-its-kind to offer holistic health management to users in the region. Using Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered self-help tools and real-time information, Pulse serves as a 24/7 partner to users, empowering them to take control of their health and wellbeing anytime, anywhere.

Earlier this year, the company also launched the COVID-19 Care Fund (the Fund), which offered a support allowance of LAK 5,000,000 to successful registrants via the Pulse app upon the diagnosis of COVID-19 and a lump sum of LAK 15,000,000 upon the loss of life due to COVID-19. The Fund aimed to help ease the financial burden of individuals and families impacted by the pandemic in times of need.

The judging panel of the Insurance Asia Awards 2021 said: “These initiatives reflected that Prudential Laos is a nimble and agile organization to be able to react and respond effectively and efficiently to market needs. This made them stand out to win the ‘Domestic Life Insurer of the Year – Laos’ award at the Insurance Asia Awards 2021.”

About Prudential Laos

Prudential Laos is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prudential Corporation Asia. Prudential Laos opened its representative office in Vientiane in March 2015 and received its operating license from The Ministry of Finance in April 2016. Prudential Laos began business in May 2016 and offers life and health insurance products that meet the protection and savings needs of the Lao people. Currently, Prudential Laos distributes products and services through the network of reputable bank partners, a direct sales force as well as its mobile application – Pulse by Prudential.

About Pulse by Prudential

Pulse by Prudential (Pulse) is a digital health app and the first service in Asia and Africa to provide consumers with holistic healthcare. With built-in assessment tools through an intelligent AI operating system and delivering real-time data, the app acts as a 24/7 healthcare companion, helping users protect, delay, and protect themselves from illnesses. Pulse is part of Prudential’s region-wide strategy to provide healthcare services that are accessible to everyone across Asia. through the use of leading digital technology and collaborating with leading partners.

Pulse by Prudential was first launched in Malaysia in August 2019 and has been launched in 11 other countries in Asia and 6 in Africa. It is supported by various partners as well as an expanding suite of ancillary services such as screening machines and health assessments. personal health service This includes video consultations with certified doctors and specialists.

Since its launch, Pulse has received over 30 million downloads in Asia and Africa to date. Pulse is now available for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in Asian countries including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia. Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. In the Africa region, it has opened services in countries including Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, and Zambia.

