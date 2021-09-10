Laos Confirms 194 New Cases of Covid-19 with Large Numbers in Champasack Province

Laos has confirmed 194 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 16,936.

The country conducted 4,322 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 166 new cases of Covid-19, according to a report by the National Taskforce.

Some 86 community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with two in Vientiane Capital, one in Vientiane Province, six in Bokeo, one in Luang Namtha, 26 in Khammouane, one in Salavanh, one in Xaysomboun, four in Savannakhet, and 45 in Champasack.

The case of community spread in Vientiane Capital occurred in Donnoun Village, Xaythany District.

No new red zones have been established in Vientiane Capital today.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 108 imported cases of Covid-19, with two in Vientiane Capital, six in Bolikhamxay, 10 in Luang Prabang, 12 in Khammouane, one in Salavanh, 72 in Savannakhet, and 15 in Champasack.

Total cases in Laos have now reached 16,936 with 4,093 active cases and 16 deaths as a result of Covid-19.