New Outbreak in Luang Prabang Puts Province on High Alert

A large number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in Luang Prabang Province have been traced to quarantine centers and residents returning from other provinces.



Laos conducted 4,440 tests over the last 24 hours, confirming 204 new cases of Covid-19, according to a report by the National Taskforce.

Some 120 community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, with two in Vientiane Capital, 13 in Savannakhet, 38 in Champasack, one in Salavanh, eight in Bokeo, 24 in Khammouane, and 34 in Luang Prabang.

Community Cases in Vientiane Capital were recorded in Ang Yai Village, Santhong District, and in Nongheo Village, Hatsafong District.

The cases in Champsack Province are considered a cluster and are connected to cases recorded at Pathoumphone District Hospital last week.

In Luang Prabang, the 34 cases of community spread included:

– A nurse working for the Luang Prabang Dispensary who was stationed at the quarantine center located in the former airport, and was then reassigned to the quarantine center at the medical school.

– A police officer stationed at the Houay Mao Quarantine Center.

– 20 laborers arriving from Vientiane Province to work at a banana plantation in Tangnai Village, Kasi District, and undertook quarantine at the medical school.

– Four laborers who had been working at a rubber plantation in Vang Vieng District, Vientiane Province. They undertook quarantine in Viengkham District.

– Eight laborers from a sawmill who arrived from Paklai District, Xayaboury Province and undertook quarantine in Nan District.

– Two women who completed quarantine at a center in Viengkham District.

– A domestic worker and construction worker who arrived in Luang Prabang after completing quarantine in Phongsaly Province.

Meanwhile, the country recorded 84 imported cases of Covid-19, with four in Vientiane Capital, 54 in Savannakhet, 12 in Champasack, two in Salavanh, nine in Khammouane, and three in Luang Prabang.

The country now has 4,365 active cases of Covid-19 and has recorded 16 deaths, with the total number of cases standing at 17,140.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh said during his announcement today that the situation around the world and in Laos is worrisome. He said that a large number of provinces in Laos are experiencing community outbreaks of Covid-19 including people from all strata of society.

He said that in many cases the origin of the outbreaks cannot be traced, with certain provinces reaching Alert Level Two, while some provinces may reach Alert Level Three if the outbreaks cannot be contained and if communities do not cooperate adequately in preventing the spread.

He urged everyone across the nation to continue to implement Covid-19 prevention measures such as wearing facemasks, washing hands regularly, and practicing social distancing.