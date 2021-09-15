Champasack Records 104 New Community Cases of Covid-19

Champasack Province has recorded a record 104 new cases of community spread of Covid-19 as more people test positive following a funeral held in the province recently.

The Covid Taskforce reported that 5,233 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours, with 233 new cases of Covid-19 recorded.

Some 158 cases of community spread were confirmed, with two cases in Vientiane Capital, one in Vientiane Province, eleven in Savannakhet, 104 in Champsack, six in Salvanh, two in Bokeo, 17 cases in Khammouane, 12 in Luang Prabang, one in Sekong, and two in Luang Namtha.

In Vientiane Capital, a 29-year-old police officer from Nathom Village, Xaythany District, who had been fully vaccinated and had been stationed at the National University Quarantine Center, tested positive for Covid-19.

A 58-year-old police officer in Tanxang Village, Xaythany District also tested positive for Covid-19 after having close contact with an infected person.

Locations of risk identified by the Taskforce today include the Vientiane Capital Office of Public Security.

New Red Zones in Vientiane Capital include:

-Amone Village in Saysettha District

-Houayhong and Hongkaykeo villages in Chanthabouly District

-Dongnasok Tai Village in Sikhottabong District

-Xaysavang, Dongmakkai, and Tanxang villages in Xaythany District

Meanwhile, 65 imported cases were recorded across the country, with 27 in Savannakhet, 19 in Vientiane Capital, nine in Champsack, four in Khammouane, three in Salavanh, and three in Luang Prabang.

The country now has 4,266 active cases of Covid-19, with 13,623 recoveries, and 16 deaths.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 in the country has now reached 17,905.