Vientiane Capital Bans Travel to Provinces with Severe Covid-19 Outbreaks

Vientiane Capital has issued a notice restricting interprovincial travel, with those entering the capital from certain provinces now required to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

According to a notice issued by the Vientiane Capital Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, travel to Vientiane Capital from provinces with severe outbreaks including Champasack, Savannakhet, Khammouane, and Bokeo is prohibited without prior authorization, and those who are permitted to travel will be required to quarantine for two weeks.

Residents of Vientiane Capital are also forbidden from visiting provinces that have reached Level 2 or 3 outbreak status unless authorized by the task force, in which case they must undergo quarantine for 14 days upon return at a location authorized by the Taskforce.

Under the new regulations, any individual infected with Covid-19 found to be withholding or falsifying information about their movements or recent travel will be prosecuted.

Similarly, those who have had close contact with an infected individual or group are expected to come forward, and those who deliberately withhold information will face legal proceedings.

Anyone who leaves a quarantine center or hospital without authorization will be fined and will be responsible for any damages as a result of their actions.

Police and military personnel are now working to monitor provincial borders and have begun placing checkpoints around the entrances and boundaries of Vientiane Capital.