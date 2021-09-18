Laos Records Record Number of Cases, Over 200 in Vientiane Capital

Laos has confirmed a record 467 cases of Covid-19 today, with community spread worsening across the nation.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,504 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

Some 265 cases of community spread were confirmed in Vientiane Capital, with two in Luang Namtha, 30 in Luang Prabang, 26 in Khammouane, twenty in Savannakhet, and 41 in Champasack Province.

A whopping 247 cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital are employees at a garment factory, based in Nongtha Neua Village, Chanthabouly District.

Meanwhile, some 83 imported cases were recorded, with two in Luang Prabang Province, nine in Salavanh, and 72 in Savannakhet.

The country now has 3,665 active cases, with 16 confirmed deaths, while the total number of cases in Laos has now reached 18,814.