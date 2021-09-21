Laos Confirms 331 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has confirmed 331 new cases of Covid-19 today as the nation’s capital enters its third day of lockdown.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,508 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh said that imported cases were decreasing, while community spread was increasing in many provinces. Comparing last month to this month, he said that community spread had increased by 72% with 2,191 cases of community spread in September, compared to just 345 in August.

Some 296 cases of community spread were confirmed across the country today, with 176 in Vientiane Capital, six in Vientiane Province, seven in Savannakhet, 59 in Champasack, three in Salavanh, three in Bokeo, 28 in Khammouane, six in Luang Prabang, and eight in Xieng Khouang.

In Vientiane Capital, cases could be divided into clusters, with the first cluster related to the Alpilao garment factory. 191 tests were conducted among factory workers, with 72 testing positive, meaning the positive rate among workers has reached 37.6 percent, according to Dr. Lattanaxay.

The Beungkhanyong Testing Center reported 25 positive cases, with four cases submitting secondary tests.

Another 19 positive results were reported by Setthathirath Hospital, with one case from the Children’s Hospital and 18 cases from the Settha Hospital.

Three cases were found in two villages in Sisattanak District, with one case found in Hatsayfong District, four cases in Xaythany District across three villages, and two cases across two villages in Saysettha District. One case was also confirmed in Naxaythong District.

Ten cases were reported by the Sikhottabong Highschool Testing Center and two cases were confirmed by Mahosot Hospital.

Naxaythong District confirmed 37 cases among those who had close contact with workers from the Aliplao factory and the TO garment factory (where a roadside vendor had previously tested positive for Covid-19).

Meanwhile, imported cases reached 35, with three in Vientiane Capital, ten in Savannakhet, five in Champasack, two in Salavanh, and seven in Khammouane Province.

Laos now has 4,596 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 19,730 total cases.