Covid-19 Cases Reach More Than 20,000 in Laos Following Garment Factory Outbreaks

Laos has recorded a new record number of cases of Covid-19 as the outbreak that began at a garment factory continues to spread.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,652 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 694 cases detected.

Some 666 cases of community spread were confirmed across the country, with 563 cases confirmed in Vientiane Capital. Four cases were confirmed in Vientiane Province, with 10 in Savannakhet, 46 in Champasack, one in Salavanh, five in Bolikhamxay, 25 in Khammouane, five in Luang Prabang, five in Luang Namtha, and two in Xieng Khouang.

Dr. Lattanaxay Phetsouvanh said during the announcement today that 90 percent of cases recorded in Vientiane Capital involved garment factory workers.

He said that the Trio factory in Sikeut Village, Naxaythong District, had confirmed 371 cases, with 89 cases recorded at the Naxaythong testing center, while the Venture factory in Sainamngeun Village recorded 42 cases. Another 36 cases were confirmed at the Beungkhanyong testing center, while nine cases were recorded at the Setthathirath Hospital.

Further cases were recorded at other testing centers, quarantine centers, and hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, 28 imported cases were recorded, with five in Vientiane Capital, five in Savannakhet, four in Champasack, 13 in Salavanh, and one in Khammouane.

Laos now has 4,861 active cases of Covid-19, with 16 confirmed deaths, and 20,646 total cases.

Dr. Lattanaxay said that the number of cases of community spread across Laos had remained higher than imported cases for over one week.

“We are experiencing severe outbreaks in Champasack, Khammouane, and Vientiane Capital,” he said, “and because of this, we have increased restrictions and instituted lockdowns to control the spread of the virus in our communities.”

“We are dealing with the highly Delta variant, which spreads quickly and is often asymptomatic,” he said, urging all residents to remain at home during the lockdown period in their province.