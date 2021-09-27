President Thongloun Sisoulith Meets Vietnamese and Cambodian Leaders

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith met with Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phi Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen yesterday.

The three met in Hanoi, Vietnam, to discuss socio-economic development in their respective countries, and also the fight against Covid-19.

They discussed the importance of the three parties’ and countries’ traditional relations, solidarity, and friendship, according to Vietnam Plus.

The three also exchanged ideas on past cooperation, discussed its future directions, and agreed on the importance of the three parties’ and countries’ traditional relations, solidarity, and friendship.

Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith also paid a courtesy visit to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc while in Hanoi.

Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam Call for Vaccine Sharing

Meanwhile, the three countries of Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam have issued a joint statement calling for the sharing of vaccines by developed nations as well as support for patent right waivers for Covid-19 vaccines, according to KPL.

The statement was made at the 8th Conference of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the National Assemblies of the Kingdom of Cambodia, the Lao People’s Democratic Republic, and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, which was held virtually on 23 September.