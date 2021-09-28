FWD General Insurance tops Forrester Customer Experience Index in Hong Kong for second year running

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 28 September 2021 – FWD General Insurance has topped the Customer Experience Index (CX Index) for two consecutive years in the latest 2020 ranking conducted by Forrester Consulting*. The study focused on the quality of customer experience among brands in Hong Kong’s general insurance market.

The ranking survey was completed by collecting responses from more than 1,400 customers on insurance brands, which were then evaluated by a third-party panel. Customers were asked to rate the brands according to various key customer experience drivers such as customer service, financial consultants, procedure, communication, digital channel, product, “respects me as a customer”, and COVID-19 response.

Laurence Luk, Director of Sales and Marketing, FWD General Insurance, said, “It’s incredibly rewarding for our relentless focus on customer experience to be acknowledged by Forrester, and ultimately by customers. We’re committed to delivering a best-in-class customer experience to make sure our customers are covered, especially during these challenging times.”

*A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting leveraging the CX Index™ framework, December 2019 and November 2020.

Forrester Research does not endorse any company included in any CX Index™ report and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any particular company based on the ratings included in such reports.





About FWD General Insurance Hong Kong

FWD General Insurance in Hong Kong is a subsidiary of bolttech, an international insurtech and part of Pacific Century Group. FWD General Insurance distributes a wide range of insurance for individual and corporate customers including home, motor, medical, travel, device protection and various commercial insurances, licencing its brand from FWD, a leading pan-Asian life insurer focused on changing the way people feel about insurance.

