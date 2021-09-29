Factory Outbreaks Continue in Laos, New Death Confirmed

Laos has recorded more cases of community spread of Covid-19 across several provinces today, with a new death confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,075 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 547 new cases confirmed.

There were 535 cases of community spread and 12 imported cases across the country.

The country also recorded its 17th Covid-19 death today as a 57-year-old woman in Phonhong District, Vientiane Province, succumbed to the virus.

The woman, who was known to suffer from diabetes and hypertension, had attended a funeral in Phonhor where a cluster was recorded.

She began to exhibit symptoms on 26 September and was brought to a field hospital on 27 September as her symptoms worsened. She was given supplemental oxygen, however, on 28 September the woman passed away.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Some 52 employees of the Trio Factory tested positive for Covid-19, while four employees of the Alpilao Factory also tested positive.

One employee of the KB Garment Factory tested positive, as well as an employee of the Diep Vu Garment Factory.

One employee at the Mittaphab Hospital tested positive, while three police officers and six military personnel also tested positive.

Market stall owners also tested positive, with seven at the Aussie Market and four at the Thongkhankham Market.

Some 51 people who had had close contact with previously announced cases tested positive for Covid-19, while 36 other positive cases remain under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Khammouane Province, 141 total cases were recorded, with fifteen people confirmed to be infected at the Lao Kaiyuan Mining Company, while Thakhek District saw 116 cases, and other districts recorded a total of ten cases.

In Champasack, 62 total cases were recorded, with 17 cases recorded in Pakse City, with 28 in Bachieng, 15 in Pathoumphone, and one in Paksong district.

In Savannakhet, 50 total cases were recorded, with four cases in Kaysone Phomivane City, 33 cases were recorded in Outhoumphone District, and five employees of the Nikon factory.

In Luang Prabang Province, 49 cases were recorded, with 43 in Ngoy District, two cases in Xiengngeun District, one in Nambak District, and one in Nan District.

In Vientiane Province, 19 total cases were recorded. Ten cases were confirmed in Viengkham District, three in Keooudom, three in Meun District, and two in Phonhong District.

In Bokeo, seven Lao citizens and three Chinese nationals tested positive for Covid-19.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 4,766 active cases of Covid-19, with 17 confirmed deaths, and 23,488 total cases.

Some 18705 people have recovered (869 recently).

There are now 257 villages designated as red zones around the country, over 39 districts, across ten provinces.

In Vientiane Capital, there are 108 red zone villages across eight districts.