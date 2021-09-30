Tan Chong Motor Lao Soon To Introduce Exciting Vehicles Into Laos

Tan Chong Motor (Lao) Co. Ltd. (“TCML”), Sole and Exclusive Distributor of Nissan vehicles in Laos P.D.R. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), has brought many exciting choices of vehicles since it set foot in Laos more than 7-years ago.

Throughout those many years, with a range of SUVs, Pickups, and Vans introduced, people of Laos have very much taken a liking to the Nissan Navara that was introduced; as it suits their needs and requirements in handling their businesses.

As the market grew, demand for consumer vehicles grew as well. To meet this, Tan Chong Motor Lao is very excited to introduce a sedan vehicle and a family SUV that not only meets the requirement status of executives but also the standard needs of young families.

Soon to be available in the next few weeks, the sedan vehicle has a sleek and sporty design with a high-quality interior, while the family SUV defines a new statement of modern luxury and premium comfort. Both the new and exciting vehicles come equipped with the latest innovative technology of Nissan Intelligent. Stay tuned for more info.

For more information on all Nissan models in Laos, please visit Nissan Laos’ website at www.nissan-lao.la/or follow Nissan Laos’ Facebook Page at fb.com/NissanLaos/.