Mister Model International Laos 2021 Unveils National Costume

The Mister Model International Laos 2021 public relations team has released teaser photos of the national costume design to be worn by Mr. Viengkham Chanthavongsa as he competes in the international Mister Model international Pageant 2021 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic in October.

According to a report by Lao Economic Daily, 23-year-old Viengkham will wear a full national dress costume presentation known as the King of Naga Dragon, designed and created by Thongsavanh Clothing Room.

Viengkham was crowned Mister Model Laos 2021, and will be the country representative at the Mister Model International 2021 pageant, which will take place from 3 to 9 October in Punta Cana.

Viengkham Chanthavongsa is studying a bachelor’s degree in China and works as a personal trainer.

Mister Model International is a male beauty competition that has been conducted worldwide since 2013. It is owned and run by TIM Management Group, which also owns the rights to many beauty pageants in the United States, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Argentina, and Nicaragua.

Previous titleholders include participants from Brazil, Fernando de Noronha, Puerto Rico, Thailand, Chile, and Spain.