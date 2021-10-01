One Week Left to Showcase Your Best Stories at MTMA2021!

Medical Travel Media Awards – recognising journalism excellence and influencers globally

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 October 2021 – Both international and local media and influencers have a week left to participate and submit their stories to the Medical Travel Media Awards (MTMA) 2021. MTMA is the first international medical travel media award which honours and lauds the outstanding work and contributions of both media and influencers, advocating and promoting medical travel particularly about Malaysia Healthcare.

Mohd Daud Mohd Arif, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC said, “The MTMA is open for submission until 8 October 2021. You have one week left to polish your best Malaysia Healthcare and medical travel stories and submit them for consideration. To date, we have received over 200 quality entries from local and international participants and are looking for more award-winning stories. We truly recognise that media, freelancers and influencers have been playing an instrumental role in growing and shaping Malaysia’s reputation as a healthcare destination and we hope to leverage MTMA as a platform to celebrate their great achievements.”

This year, all participants have the chance to submit for multiple award categories, namely the Best Print Medical Travel Report, Best Online Medical Travel Report, Best Broadcast Medical Travel Feature, Medical Travel Editorial Team of the Year, Medical Travel Journalist of the Year, and the new category – Best Medical Travel Influencer. Winners will be able to take home cash prizes up to RM100,000.

Submissions will be assessed by a mixed panel of regional judges against a comprehensive points-based scoring system. The judging criteria will focus on five areas, namely the quality of research, quality of technique or presentation, creativity, content, and digital or social reach and shareability. The judging team will be overseen by Mohd Daud Mohd, Chief Executive Officer of MHTC as the Chief Judge and led by Manminder Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer of Supernewsroom as the Head Judge.

MTMA accepts articles, videos and social media postings related to promoting Malaysia Healthcare and the medical travel industry. Additionally, given the impact of the pandemic on the industry, news reports and stories related to COVID-19 are welcomed as well. For material eligibility, entries for MTMA2021 need to be dated between 21 October 2020 and 8 October 2021. All entries must be submitted by 5.00pm on 8 October 2021 (MYT) to MTMA’s website.

The MTMA2021 Virtual Awards Presentation Ceremony will take place on 9 December 2021 to announce the winners. Aside from the winner announcement, all participants are encouraged to join the event to partake in the amazing lucky draws.

For more information and submission details on MTMA2021, visit https://www.mhtc.org.my/mtma/ and follow MTMA’s Facebook page for the latest updates at https://www.facebook.com/MyMTMA/ .

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination.

ABOUT MEDICAL TRAVEL MEDIA AWARDS

Medical Travel Media Awards (MTMA2021) is organised by the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC). Since 2019, the annual event aims to recognise the outstanding contributions from the media, influencers, and freelancers in promoting Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry. MTMA 2021 is now accepting entries and the deadline for submission is on 8 October 2021. For more information on MTMA2021, please visit https://www.mhtc.org.my/mtma/ and follow MTMA2021’s Facebook page for the latest updates at https://www.facebook.com/MyMTMA/.





#MedicalTravelMediaAwards