Laos Sees 606 New Cases of Covid-19 and New Death

Laos has recorded 606 new cases of Covid-19 today, with one new death confirmed.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,709 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 606 new cases confirmed.

There were 601 cases of community spread and 5 imported cases across the country.

The country recorded one new Covid-19 death, marking five deaths from Covid-19 this week.

A 76-year-old man from Phonthan Neua Village, in Saysettha District of Vientiane Capital who had not been vaccinated and suffered from underlying conditions.

He became infected after his wife became infected with Covid-19.

On 30 September he began to suffer a cough and had difficulty breathing, and was admitted to 103 Hospital on 1 October, where he passed away yesterday evening.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 400 cases across seven districts and 67 villages.

-Naxaythong District recorded 205 cases across 11 villages.

-Chanthabouly Recorded 126 cases across 13 villages.

-Sikhottabong recorded 13 cases across 10 villages.

-Saysettha recorded 22 cases across 13 villages.

-Sisattanak Recorded nine cases across five villages.

-Xaythany District recorded 22 cases across 14 villages.

-Hatsaifong District recorded three cases across two villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 70 cases of community spread were recorded, with 40 cases in Ngoy District, eight cases in Chompet District, five cases in Nabak District, and five cases in Pakdaew District.

In Champasack Province, 16 cases were recorded, with six cases in Pakse and 10 cases in Pachiang.

In Bokeo Province, 48 cases were recorded, with six cases in Phiengngam Village, 37 airport construction workers, and five residents.

In Vientiane Province, there were 24 cases, with seven cases in Vang Vieng District, seven cases in Viengkham District, four cases in Keooudom District, three cases in Phonhong District, and three cases in Thoulakhom District.

Khammouane Province saw ten cases in Thakhek and one case in Mahaxay District.

In Savannakhet, there were seven cases, including medical personnel and medical workers.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,464 active cases of Covid-19, with 21 confirmed deaths, and 24,916 total cases.

Meanwhile, 235 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday, with 18,431 total recoveries (73.9% of cases).