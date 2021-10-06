Cases of Covid-19 Rise in Luang Prabang Province

Laos has recorded 484 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with high numbers in Luang Prabang Province.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,874 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 484 new cases confirmed.

There were 463 cases of community spread and 16 imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 74-year-old man from Nongchan Village, Sisattanak District, Vientiane Capital who had not received a vaccine and suffered from underlying conditions passed away from Covid-19 yesterday.

He had been admitted to Setthathirath Hospital on 20 September after every member of his family became infected with Covid-19.

On 21 September he tested positive for Covid-19 and received treatment for 15 days, however on 5 October the man passed away in hospital.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 206 cases across 47 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded cases in six villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded cases across eight villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded cases across 17 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded cases across 12 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded cases across eight villages.

– Xaythany District recorded cases across 14 villages.

Seven more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 96 cases of community spread were recorded, with 30 cases in Nambak at a Chinese banana plantation, 57 cases in Ngoy District including works at the Nam Ou Hydropower Project.

In Luang Prabang City there were four cases across Phouxang, Meungnga, Sangkalok, and Wat Thad villages with one case in each village.

Xiengngeun District saw four cases, while Nan District saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 78 cases recorded, with some 70 employees of a new airport construction project now infected with Covid-19.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 58 cases, including 10 in Outhoumphone, 46 in Kaysone Phomvihane City, and one in Artsaphangthong.

In Vientiane Province, there were 17 cases recorded, with 11 in Vang Vieng, three in Viengkham, and three in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw seven cases today, with three in Pakse City, two in Pachiangchaleunsouk, one in Phonthong, and one in Pathoumphone District.

Khammouane Province saw four cases including a pregnant woman.

In Xieng Khouang Province, two cases were confirmed in connection to people who attended a funeral in Hor Sim Village.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,558 active cases of Covid-19, with 23 confirmed deaths, and 26,462 total cases.

Meanwhile, 284 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 41.13% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 28.98%.