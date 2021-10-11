Powering Up The Lao Digital Economy Through MOU

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) and Lao ICT Commerce Association (LICA) was signed on 29th September 2021.

The representatives include Mr. Phoukhong Chithoublok, Director General of Planning and Cooperation Department, MTC, and Mr. Thanousone PhonAmat, the President of LICA. The main purposes of the MOU consist of promoting the Lao startup ecosystems and innovative entrepreneurship, creating relevant policies related to digital zones and new innovations, and being a dots connector for all stakeholders in the creation of innovation and building digital talents.

Although the MOU signing has just completed early this month, LICA and MTC have a long list of activities and programs that have been successfully and sustainably implementing together such as:

Contributing in the draft of the National Digital Economy Plan (2021-2025)

Lao Digital Forum

Lao ICT Expo

Competitions, seminars, and workshops

LICA is a business association registered under the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry which is directly supervised by the Ministry of Technology and Communications. LICA gathers experts, professional individuals and businesses in ICT, digital technology, software, hardware, Internet Service Providers, and innovative entrepreneurs. LICA’s vision is to be a national organization that locally and internationally integrates the use of digital technology and innovation to leapfrog the sustainability of the socio-economic development of Laos.

LICA was established in August 2005 with the intention to build the ICT and digital ecosystems of Laos. Apart from MTC, LICA also works with many other stakeholders through MOU such as the Bank of Laos, SME Centers in 4 provinces: Vientiane Capital, Champasack, Savannakhet, and Luang Prabang, international organizations and private companies.

LICA Board Management (2020-2023) is considered to be a dream team for the Lao digital business sector, including Mr. Thanousone PhonAmat (President), Mr. Alivan Sithara, Ms. Souphpahone Souannavong, Mr. Virasack Viravong, Ms. Kingkeo Douangsavanh, Mr. Keovisouk Dalasane, Ms. Bouphamany Chounramany, and Mr. Souliyo Vongdala.

LICA office is located at the entrance of the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry building (KM5 – Kaysone Phomvihand Road). LICA can be followed on Facebook (Lao ICT Commerce Association)