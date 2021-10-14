Laos Confirms 651 New Cases of Covid-19 and One New Death in Luang Prabang

Laos has recorded 651 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with one new death recorded in Luang Prabang.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,855 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 651 new cases confirmed.

There were 644 cases of community spread and seven imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Laos has recorded one new death resulting from Covid-19 infections.

A 60-year-old man from Naluang, Luang Prabang City, who suffered from kidney disease and paralysis, has succumbed to Covid-19.

He had not been vaccinated against the coronavirus, and was admitted to hospital on 9 October with symptoms including tightness of the chest and difficulty breathing. He tested positive for Covid-19 on 11 October and passed away in hospital on 13 October.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 185 cases across 73 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 23 cases in ten villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 20 cases across ten villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 53 cases across ten villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded eight cases across six villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 31 cases across 13 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 26 cases across 12 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 35 cases across 13 villages.

Five more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 215 cases of community spread were recorded, with 15 cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 135 cases, with 112 of these at a detention center in Pha Oh Village.

Ngoi District saw 61 cases, while Xiengngeun District saw three cases, with only one case recorded in Chomphet District.

In Bokeo Province there were 25 cases, with two in Houayxay, ten in Ton Pheung and 14 in the Gold Triangle Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

In Savannakhet Province, there were 35 cases, including 24 in Outhoumphone, and 11 in Kaysone Phomvihane City.

In Vientiane Province, there were 22 cases recorded, with two in Thoulakhom, one in Muen, and ten in Keooudom District.

Champasack Province saw 11 cases today, with five in Pakse City, four in Phonthong, only one in Pachiangchaleunsouk, and Paksong District.

Khammouane Province saw 148 cases, with 145 in Thakhek, and saw only one in Hinboun, Khounkham, and Yom Malad District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,102 active cases of Covid-19, with 36 confirmed deaths, and 30,615 total cases.

Meanwhile, 315 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.