China Will Donate Millions More Doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos

China is to provide Laos with millions more doses of its Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine this year to help Laos reach its vaccination target.

According to a report by China Radio International, the Chinese government plans to send a new shipment containing two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Laos within this year.

Chinese Ambassador to Laos, Jiang Zaidong, made the announcement on Wednesday at Wattay Airport while handing over the latest shipment of Sinopharm arriving from China.

He said that the Chinese government planned to provide Laos with a total of some 6,800,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the year.

“China remains on hand to assist Laos in its battle against the new wave of Coronavirus outbreaks in the country,” said Jiang Zaidong.

Laos has already received a total of 4,302,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines over several shipments from China.

The vaccines were delivered alongside vaccination equipment as part of Chinese assistance to Laos in its efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 and complete its goal of vaccinating 50% of the population by the end of the year.