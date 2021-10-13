China Donates Another Million Doses of Covid-19 Vaccines to Laos

Laos has received another one million doses of Covid-19 vaccines from China.

A new shipment of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine arrived at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital today from Hangzhou, China.

The shipment of vaccines, donated by China to Laos as part of friendly relations, is intended to provide the country with a boost to help achieve its goal of vaccinating 50% of the population by the end of the year.

This new shipment of one million doses, combined with shipments previously delivered by China, marks a total donation of 4,302,000 doses by the northern neighbor.

The vaccines were formally presented to Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Dr. Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, by Chinese Ambassador to Laos Jiang Zaidong at Wattay Airport.