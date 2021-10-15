New 4K Philips 8500 Series TV for Taiwan Introduces Antibacterial Remote and Apple TV+

Giant screen with slim design and cinematic vision and sound

Feature Highlights

Sharp, bright 4K UHD LED picture

Enhanced contrast, color, and sharpness with vibrant HDR10+ video

New Apple TV+ content with the Apple TV app

Health-protecting antibacterial remote control

Ambilight fills the room for an immersive experience

Smooth motion from the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine

Dolby Atmos sound ensures you hear every word clearly

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 15 October 2021 – The Philips 8500 series, a 4K UHD LED Android Displays, are now available in Taiwan. This new TV features Ambilight, to extend the display into the room, and a safety-oriented antibacterial remote control – and it is also among the many Philips displays that now boast Apple TV+ coverage via the Apple TV app.

Fluid motion. True color. Incredible depth

Whatever the video source, the Philips P5 Perfect Picture Engine gets the most out of the stunning 4K LED screen, always delivering perfection, and bringing you to another realm of visual experience. The fidelity of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound technology, ensures you’ll enjoy all the same contrast, brightness and color that the director intended, along with sound that’s punchy, dynamic but crystal clear to ensures you hear every word.

If you start playing a game on a connected games console, the 8500 series automatically switches to a low latency setting, and the fast display response means that gamers can always stay on top of the game. No matter what you’re watching, Ambilight fills the room for an immersive experience, taking the emotion beyond the screen.

Now with Apple TV+ for even more viewing choices

The Apple TV app features Apple TV+, Apple’s video subscription service offering award-winning original shows, movies and documentaries from the world’s most creative storytellers. Subscribers can enjoy Apple Originals, including the latest popular hit series. Up to six family members can share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password. Users can also enjoy personalized and curated recommendations and access their library of movie and TV show purchases from Apple.

Keeping you and your family safe

The new anti-bacterial remote control features a new type of nano-composite plastic material that has inhibits the growth and reproduction of microorganisms. It’s clinically proven to carry 99% fewer bacteria than regular remote controls. You can even simply push a button on the remote to talk to the Google Assistant to control the display or Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices with your voice. Or you can ask Alexa to control the Display via Alexa-enabled devices.

MSRP and availability

The Philips 8500 series 4K UHD LED Android Displays are available for six screen sizes are listed below.

43″ PUH8526 at NT$24,900

50″ PUH8516 at NT$27,900

55″ PUH8516 at NT$33,900

65″ PUH8516 at NT$39,900

70″ PUH8516 at NT$49,900

75″ PUH8516 at NT$69,900

Read more information about Philips 8500 series TVs at https://www.philips.com.tw/c-p/75PUH8516_96/8500-series-4k-uhd-led-android-display

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

