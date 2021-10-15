Nissan TERRA – Built on More Than 60 Years of Nissan SUV Heritage

Tan Chong Motor (Lao) Co. Ltd. (“TCML”), Sole and Exclusive Distributor of Nissan vehicles in Laos P.D.R. and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings Berhad (Malaysia), will soon launch the new facelift model of the popular Nissan Terra.

The frame-based SUV All-New Nissan Terra is built on more than 60 years of Nissan SUV heritage, which includes iconic models such as the Nissan Patrol, Nissan Safari, Nissan Terrano, and Nissan Xterra.

The first generation “Patrol” was rolled out in 1951 and remained a long-selling till 1980.

Nissan Safari 4WD Hardtop Standard roof AD was produced from 1980 to 1985.

Nissan Terrano is a compact SUV produced from 1986 to 1995.

Nissan Terrano II was manufactured from 1993 to 2006.

Nissan introduced the X-Terra’s from 1999 to 2015.

Nissan debuts a premium SUV in 2018, the all-new Nissan Terra which is built at Nissan’s production hub in Thailand for the South East Asian market, combines top-in-class engine performance with spacious comfort and the latest Nissan Intelligent Mobility features allowing customers to take on any journey with confidence.

2021 – The New Nissan TERRA, soon-to-be launch in Laos will not only retain its competitiveness in the fuel economy, best acceleration performance in its class, premium comfort, convenience, advanced intelligent technology, safety, modern luxury, and confident driving pleasure; it will also be affordably priced and comes standard with plenty of eye-catching exteriors and interior details.

Soon to be available in the next few weeks, the vehicle features a larger V-motion grille and a sleek design with a high-quality interior. Plus, the latest innovative technology of Nissan Intelligent Mobility is equipped in this new SUV vehicle. So stay tuned for the official launch.

For more information on all Nissan models in Laos, please visit Nissan Laos’ website at www.nissan-lao.la or follow Nissan Laos’ Facebook Page at fb.com/NissanLaos/.