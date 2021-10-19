KVB Global Capital connects with Xero to empower SMEs on cross-border settlements

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 19 October 2021 – KVB Global Capital Limited (hereinafter referred to as “KVB Global Capital”) is pleased to announce it now connects with Xero, the global small business platform. KVB Global Capital aims to simplify cross-border payment processes and comprehensively improve financial workflows for SMEs, combining the advantages of GCFX to further reduce the costs of engaging in global business.

With the rapid changes in the global economy, even though several SMEs are expanding their business globally to increase profits, cross-border payment has become a stumbling block of business development. Given the growing demand by SMEs for international payments, KVB Global Capital now offers multi-currency cross-border payments with competitive exchange rate advantages and a global payment network.

Business users only need to connect their GCFX account with Xero to enjoy two major benefits: 1) Automatic bank feeds – Transactions conducted through GCFX will be automatically synchronized to their Xero account daily, without the need for re-entry of data, simplifying the reconciliation process for the finance team; 2) Express FX payments of bills – With the GCFX app, available in the Xero App Store, users can manage payment instructions by currencies, recipients or due dates, and enjoy a competitive exchange rate to cater for their different business and geographic needs.

Ms. Ning Sun, Executive Director of KVB Global Capital, shares her views on this cooperation: “We are pleased to work with Xero in empowering SMEs engaged in global businesses, and reducing the time and money spent on cross-border settlement for them, along with enjoying an efficient and convenient funds transfer experience.”

To enhance the customers’ experience in using currency exchange services, there is another partnership with Alipay that was established at the beginning of this year to provide customers with a one-stop seamless cross-border money transfer service securely and speedily, anytime & anywhere. The cooperation with Xero will further strengthen and support SMEs in cross-border settlements. KVB Global Capital’s integration with Xero will be initially launched in Australia and then connected into other countries and regions later.

About KVB Global Capital

KVB Global Capital Limited is an international financial services conglomerate specializing in corporate forex and treasury management, global currency settlement and remittances, hedging and wealth management, financial technology, asset management and security trading. We have established multiple licensed presences in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Toronto and Hong Kong. By providing 24-hours-a-day electronic trading service, KVB aims to bring our customers a truly globalized service network.

