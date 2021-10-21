Laos Confirms 392 New Cases of Covid-19 and Two Deaths

Laos has recorded 392 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with two new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,579 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 392 new cases confirmed.

There were 389 cases of community spread and three imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 71-year-old woman in Kaysone Phomvihane City, Savannakhet Province, who suffered from diabetes and had been vaccinated against Covid-19 with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine passed away in a field hospital yesterday.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man from Somsanga Village, in Vientiane’s Saysettha District passed away yesterday at 103 Hospital. He had been previously treated for tuberculosis and had received two doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 158 cases across 71 villages in nine districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 33 cases in 16 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 18 cases across six villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded seven cases across three villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 11 cases across five villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 36 cases across 16 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 17 cases across nine villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 19 cases across 13 villages.

– Sangthong District recorded two cases across two villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded one case across one village.

14 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 44 cases of community spread were recorded, with ten cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 26 cases.

Pak Ou District saw five cases, while three cases were found in Ngoi District.

In Bokeo Province only one case was recorded.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 25 cases, including 23 in Kaysone Phomvihane City, and two in Champhone District.

In Vientiane Province, there were 99 cases recorded, with 42 in Keooudom, three in Vangkham, 16 in Phonhong, seven in Thoulakhom, and 29 in Kasi District.

Champasack Province saw seven cases today, with five in Pakse City, one in Pachiangchaleunsouk, and one in Pathoumphone District.

Khammouane Province saw 28 cases, with 11 in Thakhek and 17 in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,985 active cases of Covid-19, with 49 confirmed deaths, and 33,998 total cases.

Meanwhile, 725 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.