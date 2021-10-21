Small Luxury Hotels of the World pushes on with Expansion in China with 4 New Hotels

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach – 21 October 2021 – Small Luxury Hotels of the World continues its expansion as the brand welcomes 4 member hotels including 3 new openers to its China portfolio. SLH now has 20 hotels in Greater China (including 15 hotels in mainland China), making it the largest collection of members in the Asia-Pacific.

Mark Wong, Senior Vice-President Asia-Pacific of SLH said: “At SLH we champion independently-owned hotels and make sure we provide them with the best possible platform to connect with independently minded travellers. We are delighted to welcome our new members in China, all quality homegrown brands which we are proud to introduce to the world. Over the past four years we have worked hard to expand our foothold in mainland China, and we are now well-placed throughout China to appeal to local guests looking for enthralling luxury getaways for now, as well as international guests wanting to experience diverse facets of Chinese culture when travel borders re-open imminently.”

Resort

Jangala Dunhuang (Gansu, Dunhuang)

25 rooms from CNY1,700 with breakfast

Opened 15 September 2021

As the first ultra-luxury hotel in Dunhuang along the ancient Southern Silk Road, Jangala Dunhuang aims to create a modern private retreat with a blend of local culture. Drawing inspiration from the Silk Road and the area’s most famous UESCO landmark Mogao Grottoes, its Jangala namesake signifies “oasis in the wilderness” in Sanskrit. Located near Mingsha Mountain’s Crescent Moon Spring in the scenic Qili Town, the hotel covers a vast area of 10,000 square metres. With environmental preservation being a key consideration, the hotel adopts natural building materials, minimalist design aligned with its surroundings, the use of natural lighting and renewable energy in addition to environmentally-friendly amenities. At the same time, the desert retreat comes with its own vineyard and organic vegetable garden. The Living Room fuses minimalist marble décor with cosy sofas, and is also a boutique and art exhibition space. Outside, the Water View Theatre puts on a range of shows all year round, while the spacious rooms and suites make luxurious exhibits of desert and sky. For guests wanting to up the romance, the Courtyard Suite comes with a TV projection wall on its outdoor terrace, in addition to a stargazing telescope. Its rooftop Mirage Bar, also the city’s first international bar, is the best place to catch Dunhuang’s spectacular golden sunsets.

SLH Insider Tip: There is plenty to do for guests wanting to immerse in the local culture and customs, from exploration tours and mural research expeditions to the Mogao Grottoes (莫高窟), Mingsha (Sighing Sand) Dunes (鸣沙山) and nearby Crescent Moon Spring (月牙泉), desert camping, camel rides, desert cycling to wine brewing workshops, meditation sessions and private sunset dinners.

Country House

Qiushui Villa（Hangzhou）

11 rooms from CNY7,900 with breakfast

Opened 6 August 2021

A century-old villa turned lakeside retreat on the shores of Hangzhou’s West Lake, everything about Qiushui Villa is designed to press pause on the bustle of modern life. Built by the founder of the influential newspaper” Shanghai News” Shi Liangcai for his wife Shen Qiushui, the revitalized building fuses the very best of China’s rich history with well-appointed contemporary comforts. The implicit beauty of Chinese culture comes through its landscaping inspired by ancient Jiangnan architecture – flanked by stone statues and vibrant flowers, the central courtyard sets the scene of the owner’s poignant love story. The arched cornices and wooden lattice windows on the original building are now protected as cultural relics. The rooms and suites continue this theme, with modern design touches and handpicked antique furniture. Each suite is named after historical personalities such as Feng Zikai (Chinese painter) and Zhang Ailing (novelist), each decorated in a different style. The spacious garden deck is perfect for holiday reading, while a state-of-the-art fitness suite is available for personal workouts. Add to the mix unique French cuisine, a never-too-much-to-ask butler service and a stunning infinity pool, and you have a truly luxurious escape.

SLH Insider Tip: Watch mist rise from the serene waters of the West Lake’s famed Broken Bridge right from your room in the morning, step out and explore its many winding causeways and bridges by bike, or simply revel in the poetic charm of the mansion’s surroundings. Fun fact: the owner was very fond of “Dream of Red Mansions” and reproduced the protagonist Jia Baoyu’s Yihong Courtyard at Qiushui Villa.

Country House

Valllie Hotel（Hangzhou）

8 rooms from CNY5,800 with breakfast

Hidden in the heart of the lush forest by the South Yangtze River, serenaded by the chimes of the tower bells of nearby Liuhe Pagoda, Vallie Hotel embodies a combination of nature’s charm and the inclination towards simplicity, making it feel like a picturesque romantic escape from another era. Guests looking for utmost privacy would appreciate its location and quietude. Once homes for local tea farmers, the restored buildings blend beautifully into the tree-filled landscape. Minimalist furnishings, white linens and exposed wooden beams make each generously-sized room a calm and relaxing space. All rooms come with 24-hr heated private pools filled with water from the nearby Hupao Tiger Spring, and some also feature private courtyards and living rooms for entertaining guests. For those who would like to explore the surroundings, the hotel is in close proximity of Liuhe Pagoda, which towers above the trees and offers stunning views over the Qiantang River.

SLH Insider Tip: The low-key hotel’s French gastro lounge SHIJIU (溪畔十九) is highly lauded on social media, and has guests specially coming to the secluded valley to visit. By day the gastro lounge serves a sumptuous afternoon tea encircled amongst nature while it transforms into a fine-dining setting when night falls. For those celebrating special occasions, private dining set within the hotel’s French-style garden can be arranged.

With the addition of two new Hangzhou members, SLH now has a total of four hotels in this ‘city of heaven’, each with its unique character and surrounding leisure highlights to suit the independently-minded traveller. Beyond Hangzhou’s picturesque West Lake vistas and cultural sites, idyllic mist-covered tea hills, an unpretentious food scene, lively shopping streets and buoyant nightlife make the city easily one of the most popular holiday destinations in mainland China. SLH recommends the best sights with our Hangzhou city guide. For those wishing to explore further, combine the journey with nearby Shanghai and Nanjing.

Resort

Yulongwan Lakeview Hotel (Kunming)

132 rooms; Rates TBC

Soft Opening early Q1 2022

Surrounded by dense, green forest, rolling mountains and clear waters, SLH’s first member hotel in the capital city of Yunnan province is a haven of natural beauty. Overlooking the Yulongwan river, the Lakeview Hotel resides in the mountain valley of Kunming – affectionately known as the ‘City of Eternal Spring’ for its year-round spring-like temperatures, always-in-bloom flowers and low air pollution. From floor-to-ceiling windows to terrace-style balconies, every aspect of this hotel designed by Norihiko Shinya, former Vice President of Japanese design company SUPER POTATO, has been designed to showcase its surroundings. Meanwhile inside, Japanese-inspired minimalism effortlessly combines simplicity with luxury: picture cool neutral tones, wood panelling and enviable lake and mountain views from every room. All elements converge to create a lakeside living experience for guests to savour the art of slow travel and its natural surroundings, and ultimately leave with a better quality of life.

SLH Insider Tip: With 870,000 square meters of dense green forest and rolling mountains as well as 200,000 square meters of crystal lake water, Yulongwan Lakeview Hotel is abuzz with adventure. Home to over 30 horse breeds, Yulongwan Equestrian Club – complete with indoor equestrian venues, dressage pastures and outdoor competition venues – is the perfect place to learn a new skill or reignite a forgotten passion. Wildlife trails, water-sports and famed Yulongwan golf course are also nearby. Or if you feel like venturing further afield, the hotel is well-placed to visit Kunming’s famous local attractions.

More information and images can be downloaded here or via www.slhimages.com

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World:

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We’ve personally visited, vetted and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community – join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.

I: @smallluxuryhotels / F: @smallluxuryhotelsoftheworld / T: @SLHLuxuryHotels

#smallluxuryhotels