Laos Confirms 770 New Cases of Covid-19 and Three Deaths

Laos has recorded 770 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths recorded.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,109 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 770 new cases confirmed.

There were 766 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Three new deaths were recorded today across three provinces.

A 77-year-old man in Salavanh Province who had been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine passed away yesterday at the Salavanh Provincial Hospital. He had been suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and tuberculosis.

A 57-year-old laborer from Sikottabong District, Vientiane Capital who had not been vaccinated against Covid-19 passed away at Mittaphab Hospital yesterday. He had suffered from hypertension, anemia, end-stage renal disease.

A 4-year-old in Phosy Village, Naxaythong District, Vientiane Capital passed away at a hospital in Vientiane Province after suffering a head injury. A covid test produced a positive result after his death.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 337 cases across 101 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 69 cases in 21 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 37 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded four across three villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 16 cases across 13 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 47 cases across 14 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 62 cases across 15 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 41 cases across 13 villages.

– Sangthong District recorded 15 cases across three villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 160 cases of community spread were recorded, with nine cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 140 cases.

Pak Ou District saw nine cases while Ngoi District saw two cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 41 cases in nine villages across two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three cases in three villages across one district.

In Vientiane Province, there were 135 cases recorded in 33 villages across five districts.

Champasack Province saw 20 cases today in eight villages across three districts.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases, with eight in Thakhek, and one in Hinboun District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,909 active cases of Covid-19, with 56 confirmed deaths, and 37,018 total cases.

Meanwhile, 497 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 43.66% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 37.47%.