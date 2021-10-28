Jaguar Land Rover Lao Reveals New Land Rover Design at Launch Event

Jaguar Land Rover Lao is the Sole Authorized importer and distributor under RMA Laos.

RMA Group is the partner of choice for leading automotive, equipment, services and food brands in Southeast Asia and beyond. The headquarters of the RMA group is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

In Laos, a full-service Land Rover distributorship began operating in 2009 with a knowledgeable team of experts to advise and offer support, with Jaguar being added into the mix in 2013.

The uptake in the Lao market seems very promising as you can see on the road, Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are dominating in the market segment. We have sold over 1500 vehicles so far and we expect to capture even more of the premium market share in the future.

We have nationwide networks of sales and aftersales with factory-trained technicians and prompt support such as 24/7 roadside assistance, courtesy vehicles, recovery Service and so on.

Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are known worldwide for their superb quality and value. Lately, Lao drivers have shown a great deal of interest and are eager to snatch up these quintessentially British luxury machines.

The Land Rover Range Rover (generally known simply as the Range Rover) is a luxury utility vehicle (SUV) produced by Land Rover, a marque and sub-brand of Jaguar Land Rover. The Range Rover line was launched in 1970 by British Leyland and is now in its fourth generation. With its legend revolution, the fifth generation Range Rover was recently global revealed on October 26, 2021, at Opera House, London, UK.

Here in Vientiane Laos, Lao Land Rover has hosted a very exclusive private event for the New Range Rover Global Reveal for their VVIP customer who will be the first to see The New Range Rover and watch the live streaming from Opera House, London, the UK at Crowne Plaza hotel, 27-10-2021 16:30 – 19:30.

This event is an exclusive private event with limited participation and strictly comply with all COVID-19 safety protocols.