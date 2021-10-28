Laos Confirms 530 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 530 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,597 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 530 new cases confirmed.

There were 528 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 306 cases across 126 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 42 cases in 20 villages (four cases in the prison).

– Chanthabouly District recorded 27 cases across 15 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 23 across 13 villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 30 cases across ten villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 54 cases across 27 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 68 cases across 18 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 35 cases across 20 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded 14 cases across three villages.

Nine more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 44 cases of community spread were recorded, with four cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 33 cases.

Pak Ou District saw three cases, Ngoi District saw two cases, Nan District saw one case while Phoukhoun saw only one case.

In Bokeo Province there were 82 cases recorded, with 79 in Houayxay and three in Ton Pheung District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases in six villages across three districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were ten cases recorded in nine villages across three districts.

Champasack Province saw 13 cases today in nine villages across three districts.

Khammouane Province saw 30 cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,777 active cases of Covid-19, with 59 confirmed deaths, and 38,281 total cases.

Meanwhile, 759 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 44.54% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 38.10%.

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.