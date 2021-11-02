AIA Better Lives Fund launches with a pledge to build a healthier future for Singapore

AIA wraps up ‘90 years in Singapore’ celebrations with South East Asia’s first tokidoki-themed run – tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run to reinforce its commitment to positively impact the lives of future generations, ensuring healthier, longer, better lives for all

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 Novemver 2021 – AIA Singapore today announced the launch of AIA Better Lives Fund, an initiative that aims to raise funds to support disadvantaged children, youths and their families. The funds raised will go toward creating greater access and opportunities for education, growth and development.

Run to unlock a series of checkpoints guarded by beloved characters from the tokidoki brand – Donutella Island (3KM), Moofia Island (5KM), Cactus Friend Island (10KM), Tiger Nation Island (22KM) and Unicorno Island (50KM). Get motivated to clock various distances and explore

tokidoki’s Better Lives stories along the way.

AIA Vitality members will also earn Vitality points when they complete the various category distances.

Administered by Community Chest, the fundraising and engagement arm of the National Council of Social Service (NCSS), AIA Better Lives Fund aims to raise its first S$1 million within the first year. The Fund will support AIA Singapore’s longstanding adopted charity partners – Children’s Wishing Well and VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer – through Community Chest, and may include other charities over time, with a view to reach out to even more children and families in need.

With investments in environmental, social, and governance a business priority, AIA Singapore has also pledged to make positive contributions not only to the health of Singaporeans and the wider community, but also the environment. In April this year, the company launched its green pledge of S$5 million to the National Parks Board’s (NParks’) registered charity, Garden City Fund, to plant trees in Singapore’s parks and nature reserves over the next five years – the largest contribution by an organisation to NParks’ OneMillionTrees movement to build a more sustainable society for families and future generations.

Having served generations of Singaporeans for 90 years, AIA Singapore has played a leading role in securing healthier futures for individuals, families and communities in Singapore. Ms Wong Sze Keed, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Singapore, adds, “Our brand purpose of enabling people to live healthier, longer, better lives guides everything we do to shape a sustainable future for the communities we serve, so we can create long term value for all stakeholders. We are passionate about helping those less fortunate in our community to improve their quality of life. We remain steadfast in our commitment to build an inclusive Singapore for generations to come, continuously supporting causes and initiatives that enrich lives and fulfil dreams for everyone.”

“We are delighted to be the designated philanthropic partner of AIA Singapore in this meaningful initiative. Their commitment and support will empower individuals and help build stronger families, bringing us closer to realising our vision of a caring and inclusive society for all. We look forward to more collaborations to support communities-in-need,” said Ms Charmaine Leung, Managing Director of Community Chest.

First fundraising initiative for AIA Better Lives Fund: tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run

In support of AIA Better Lives Fund, AIA Singapore will host South East Asia’s first tokidoki-themed run – tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run – from 17 December 2021 to 31 January 2022.

AIA Singapore is partnering with tokidoki, a global pop-culture and lifestyle brand that has amassed a huge following since its debut in 2005, to rally individuals and families to collectively create a far-reaching impact for the Fund’s beneficiaries. Inspired by tokidoki’s characters, the charity run will feature unique tokidoki’s Better Lives stories to reach and engage the fanbase in relevant and meaningful ways.

Themed “Better World, Better You”, the immersive and interactive charity run aims to encourage participants to instill positive habits that contribute to a healthier future not just for themselves, but also the wider community. The run will feature a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual elements:

Virtual Run

Participants will be able to clock distances at their own pace and convenience, anytime and anywhere during the event period, by tracking their progress on 42Race’s app. tokidoki character badges and rewards can be unlocked and collected at each milestone.

Three hundred tokidoki fans will also get a chance to meet iconic tokidoki mascots in person and receive additional exclusive tokidoki gifts simply by purchasing the S$55.00 meet and greet experience package[1].

Offline Engagement

Complete curated tokidoki-themed routes anytime during the 46 days event period. These curated routes around Singapore will also feature checkpoints with QR codes for participants to stand a chance to win exclusive prizes when they complete missions along the way.

All sign-ups during the early-bird period from today to 15 November will enjoy a discounted registration fee of S$35.90 per participant (U.P. S$45.00)1. Each registration will include a limited-edition tokidoki goodie bag worth over S$100.00. Registration for the charity run will end on 20 January 2022 (2359 hrs).

Proceeds from the sale of registration tickets and limited-edition merchandise will go toward AIA Better Lives Fund[2]. Additionally, participants can also purchase and donate their goodie bag to AIA Singapore’s adopted beneficiaries as a gift to spread the love this festive season.

To register for tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run, please visit: www.aia.com.sg/tokidokirun

For more information about AIA Better Lives Fund, please visit: www.aia.com.sg/betterlivesfund

Follow AIA Singapore on Facebook (@Singapore.AIA) and Instagram (@AIASingapore) to stay up to date on the tokidoki X AIA Better Lives Charity Run and upcoming AIA Singapore initiatives.

[1] Purchases made to AIA Better Lives Charity Fund will not be entitled to tax deductions. [2] All proceeds from race registrations will be donated to the AIA Better Lives Fund. Proceeds (less the cost of production) from additional merchandise will also be donated to the AIA Better Lives Fund.



About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$330 billion as of 30 June 2021.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 39 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code “1299” with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: “AAGIY”).

#AIA