Covid-19 Continues to Spread as Laos Confirms Over 800 Cases



Laos has recorded 873 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,415 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 873 new cases confirmed.

There were 871 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 23-year-old inmate at a prison in Saysettha District, Vientiane Capital passed away yesterday at 4pm. He had suffered from emaciation. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 73-year-old man from Kasi District in Vientiane Province who suffered from diabetes and hypertension passed away at the Phonehong district hospital yesterday evening. He had recently recovered from a stroke. It is unknown if he had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 82-year-old man from Dongpaleb in Vientiane’s Chanthabouly District passed away this morning at Mittaphab Hospital. No information was provided as to whether or not the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 427 cases across 144 villages in seven districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 93 cases in 34 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 48 cases across 19 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 12 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 29 cases across 15 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 49 cases across 25 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 50 cases across 20 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 51 cases across 22 villages.

13 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 58 cases of community spread were recorded, with three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 27 cases.

Pak Ou District saw nine cases, Ngoi District saw eight cases, and Chomphet District saw 11 cases.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 172 cases across 35 villages in four districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 40 cases across 11 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases across five villages in three districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 105 cases across 21 villages in five districts.

Champasack Province saw five cases today across three villages in two districts.

Khammouane Province saw 15 cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 7,695 active cases of Covid-19, with 70 confirmed deaths, and 41,829 total cases.

Meanwhile, 572 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

