ERA and CGS-CIMB Securities Sign MOU to Promote Financial Literacy and Empowerment

These initiatives will guide consumers, especially young adults, on building sustainable and diversified financial portfolios

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 November 2021 – Giants in the finance and real estate industries have joined forces in a bid to improve financial literacy among local communities and empower consumers to make informed decisions at different stages of their lives. Singapore’s largest international real estate agency ERA Singapore (ERA) and CGS-CIMB Securities (CGS-CIMB), the #1 market share brokerage firm in Singapore for the last three years, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 13 October 2021 which aims to provide guidance to individuals so that they can build a more diversified and sustainable portfolio that fits their long-term financial goals, amongst others.

Amidst health risks and market volatility, sound financial planning has become more essential than ever. According to a survey by Franklin Templeton, the ongoing pandemic has not dampened investor sentiment among young adults aged 18 to 35 years old. Eighty per cent of the respondents already have investments while 88 per cent are considering investing in at least one product in the coming year.

The financial literacy aspect of this MOU will comprise two prongs:

1. Webinars and regular educational programmes will be held to help consumers achieve financial security through portfolio diversification in real estate and stocks.

2. Integrating the Environmental, Social and Governance criteria into the collaboration to promote sustainable investment and long-term growth to safeguard our future.

The partnership will further expand the companies’ outreach in the Asia-Pacific region and China through ERA’s strong network across 10 countries in the Asia Pacific region, as well as CGS-CIMB’s global network in over 20 countries.

“We are honoured to collaborate with established financial service providers such as CGS-CIMB and help individuals steer their financial empowerment journeys in a secure investment environment,” said Marcus Chu, CEO of ERA Singapore. “One of the biggest financial decisions an individual will make – property purchasing – requires meticulous planning that goes beyond budgeting. For its part of the collaboration, ERA will empower home buyers and sellers with the right knowledge and know-how to transact in real estate. They can access professional, personalised property advice before approaching ERA’s trusted advisers for in-depth analyses.”

Carol Fong, Group Chief Executive Officer of CGS-CIMB said, “I am excited about this partnership with ERA. At CGS-CIMB, we understand that investing for the future is a high priority for many individuals. We are here to help them take a multi-dimensional approach in their journey to achieve financial freedom. As part of our financial literacy efforts, CGS-CIMB will be rolling out comprehensive programmes on investing in financial products including stocks and shares. In addition, if they require customised service, they can always approach our trusted financial advisors. I have the utmost confidence that our work in our respective industries, and society at large, will create new opportunities and enable us to build a future that will benefit one and all.”

About ERA Singapore

ERA Singapore is the largest international agency in Singapore and has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982.

As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX mainboard listed APAC Realty Limited, ERA Asia Pacific is on track to reach 20,000 trusted advisers this year across 10 countries: Singapore, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

In Singapore, we provide a diverse range of professional services and solutions for: Private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation and research.

Through Ultimate Agent Training Programme, a series of specially-curated training courses developed for ERA trusted advisers, they are able to revolutionise their skills, equip themselves with the latest trends and insights of the property market, and stay ahead of the competition. With close to four decades of experience, extensive network and innovative technological tools, the company has secured innumerable dream homes for its customers in Singapore and around the world.

Recent accolades are testaments to the company’s diligence – ERA Singapore was the first and only agency awarded the 5-Star Best Real Estate Agency (Single Office) in Singapore by Asia Pacific Property Awards; Singapore’s Most Trusted Brands by Asia Reader’s Digest; Top Property Agency by Influential Brands; Most Innovative Real Estate Agency by SBR Listed Companies Awards; Favourite Real Estate Agent (Gold) Award by Expat Living Readers’ Choice Awards; Marketing Agency Excellence Award at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards; and Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Singapore by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

For more information, visit https://www.era.com.sg

About CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

CGS-CIMB Securities (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CGS-CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd., one of the leading integrated financial service providers in Asia. CGS-CIMB Securities International Pte. Ltd. is a 50-50 joint venture between China Galaxy International Financial Holdings Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Galaxy Securities Co. Ltd., and CIMB Group Sdn. Bhd.

Through a network of local offices, branches and strategic partners, we have direct global presence in over 20 countries, providing a truly Asian perspective. We are well-positioned as Asia’s leading financial gateway with a core focus on deep-dive research and in-depth analysis on equities and financial products.

We are a customer-centric firm and focus on value creation for clients, offering a suite of investment and financial solutions for retail and institutional clients. Our businesses include retail broking, institutional equities, derivatives, prime services, equities research, wealth management and online broking.

Backed by an award-winning research team, we have one of the most comprehensive research coverage of over 800 Asian stocks. Our strong research capabilities form the backbone of our product and service offerings, connecting clients to opportunities.

