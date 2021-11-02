Namiton Launches the First Special Water Purifier with Hollow-Fiber Nanofiltration Membrane – Pushing the Envelope with Membrane Technology Innovation from Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 November 2021 – A special water-purifier series developed by Singapore-based Namiton Pte.Ltd. to provide direct access to drinking water has received a great response upon its launch. Based on hollow-fiber nanofiltration membrane (HFNM) technology, this commercial drinking water solution boasts a host of excellent features, including ultra-low pressure, large flux, and selective ion removal.

Rapid economic development has brought ever more challenges to our lived environment, in particular to the quality of the drinking water that is of vital importance to every human being. The safety of drinking water and its treatment is a priority for the future of our society.

With its hollow-fiber nanofiltration membrane, the Special Water Purifier is a flagship product developed for the commercial water purification industry led by the team of Namiton licensed the latest membrane technology from Nanyang Technological University (NTU) which is ranked no. 1 in the world for the strength of its Materials Science expertise. The purifier features the first charge-selective, low-pressure, hollow-fiber nanofiltration membrane (HFNM) in the world, enabling efficient filtration, mineral retention, and effective prevention of secondary pollution. Unlike ultrafiltration membranes (which can‘t remove heavy metals or limescale) or reverse osmosis membranes (which screen good particles along with the bad), the new model will filter 99.99% of suspended particles, microorganisms, bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and other harmful substances from water while retaining trace minerals that are beneficial to the human body. Once passed through the HFNM, this so-called “nanofilted water” is healthier and safer, meeting the drinking water needs of campuses, hotels, companies, medical institutions, office buildings, parks and green spaces, and other public areas.

As the most advanced and unique water purification membrane material in the world, HFNM‘s low-pressure selective nanofiltration core represents a paradigm shift in water purification technology. HFNM features hydrophilicity, oxidation resistance, heavy-duty corrosion resistance, and high temperature resistance, while the membrane module itself has the advantages of lower operating pressure (-35%) and larger flux (+40% ) than traditional spiral wound nanofiltration membranes, in addition to selective control of ion removal. It also saves energy and water, with a waste-water rate only 1/3 that of an ordinary RO membrane. It is also manufactured with the most effective energy-saving and water-saving technology, decreasing utility costs by more than 70% compared with traditional water purifiers. Thanks to its excellent performance, the purifier has a range of applications, including mains water upgrades, drinking water purification on campus, seawater desalination, municipal water supply treatment, industrial treatment and reuse of toxic wastewater, chiral drug separation for medical purposes, dialysis membrane materials, and more.

Namiton is committed to providing highly scientific, environmentally friendly, and ever more cost-effective solutions to meet market needs, with special focus on the following:

1. Our commercially integrated drinking water machine

This is a drinking water solution for large public areas, meeting the needs of multiple users with just a single device.

The most competitive high-end water purifier in the industry is built around a unique ultra-low pressure nanofiltration membrane that features a range of benefits, including 3 seconds of rapid heating, freely adjustable water temperature, large flux, no barrel, a dual-temperature water outlet, five-stage filtration, fresh drinking water, higher water quality, low pressure without a pump, greater energy-saving, click-and-out, a low wastewater rate, and water savings up to 300%. Its suitable locations are airports, shopping malls, office spaces, etc.

2. Our commercial central system/vertical pipeline machine

Designed for sites with heavy traffic and greater demand for drinking water outlets, their water flux is up to 3.6l/h via multiple machines connected in parallel. It allows for flexible water use,and customized drinking water solutions based on user needs for large-flow water purification. 800-gallon, hollow-fiber nanofiltration cartridges and five-stage nanofiltration ensure the purification of every last drop of water; full automation, including microcomputer control and regular cleaning, reduce the need for maintenance and result in a safer and more user-friendly experience. Its suitable locations are factories, multi-floor office spaces, etc.

3. Our commercial drinking water dispenser

An exclusive public drinking water solution designed for campuses with high demand for drinking water and drinking water outlets. The progressive heating system can effectively avoid “water that boiled multiple times” and “Yin Yang water”, ensure the supply of warm water and reduce the risk of scalding; this is especially suitable for locations such as schools, offices, libraries, dormitories, etc.

Namiton‘s successful launch of new product lines has attracted great attention from the industry and the market, and the latest four models have come to symbolize the innovative power of the company‘s R&D. With its HQ and R&D center in Singapore, Namiton brings cutting-edge water purification technology and talents from across the nation together under one roof. Namiton is committed to benefiting the world with the country‘s leading membrane purification technology, offering integrated membrane technology solutions that showcase new materials R&D and water-treatment solutions, with sales of materials and equipment for high-end commercial water purification. It is our mission to promote the green and health-conscious development of China’s environmental protection industry.

In the future, Namiton will strive to “honor its social responsibility and devote itself to building an ecological culture”, contributing to water treatment, drinking water safety, the ecology of the urban environment, and green and low-carbon development through ongoing technological innovation and improvements to the industrial supply chain.

#Namiton