New Shipment of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccines from COVAX Facility Arrive in Laos

Laos received a new shipment of 523,200 doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford Covid-19 vaccine from the COVAX Facility on Sunday.

The AstraZeneca vaccines will be used by the Government of Laos to further drive its ongoing efforts to vaccinate the Lao population against Covid-19 and reach its goal of 50 percent vaccination coverage in the country by the end of this year.

Laos received the new shipment of Covid-19 vaccines at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane Capital on Sunday afternoon delivered by a TRI-M-G Asian Airlines plane.

The vaccines have been donated through the COVAX Facility – a partnership between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, and the World Health Organization (WHO) – consisting of 523,200 doses of the AstraZeneca Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest shipment is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure global equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Sanong Thongsana, WHO Representative to Laos Dr. Jun Gao, UNICEF Representative to Laos Dr. Pia Rebello Britto, and senior Ministry of Health officials attended a vaccination handover ceremony at Wattay International Airport in Vientiane.

Dr. Sanong said that the vaccines will be used to further efforts to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 and reach the government’s target of 50% vaccination coverage by the end of the year.

