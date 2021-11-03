Shop Online at iShopChangi this 11.11 and Save with our Biggest Sale of the Year

Get on board the biggest sale of the year at iShopChangi, with amazing flash vouchers and partner deals that will help you save a ton. Running from now till 14 November 2021, stack sitewide vouchers on top of both shop vouchers and brand deals to get up to 70% off!
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 November 2021 – There’s no better time to head online and start loading up your shopping cart on iShopChangi than for 11.11, the biggest sale of the year. On top of stackable flash vouchers to save even more on brands like ESTÉE LAUDER, PENFOLDS and MONTBLANC, there’s also free delivery Singapore-wide when you spend S$59 or more!
Don’t Miss Stackable Flash Vouchers
If you plan on shopping between November 8-10, use 11FLASH111
If you shop with American Express,
Existing iShopChangi customers can still access these huge savings, with 12% off a minimum spend of S$200, capped at S$50. Use the promo code 12AMEX21 when
DBS/POSB cardmembers can also
About iShopChangi
iShopChangi was launched in 2013 as an extension of Changi Airport’s promise to deliver greater comfort and convenience to travellers in its suite of airport retail offerings. Passengers can browse and purchase tax- and duty-free products across all terminals between 30 days to 12 hours pre-flight on the e-store – and choose to collect their items at Collection Centres within departure, upon arrival or have them delivered free in Singapore. Providing easy access to over 30,000 products across 900 brands and exclusives such as Changi First product launches, the site has since received global recognition with its award for Best Website – Retail Customer Facing at The Moodies: the Airport and Travel Retail Digital Media Awards 2018. In early 2020, the e-commerce store started to retail a selection tax- and duty-absorbed products to Singapore-based residents without the need to fly.
#iShopChangi