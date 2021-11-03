Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant new online platform for wealth management insurance consultants is officially launched

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 3 November 2021 – For the new line type of insurance products and all kinds of financial, fund and investment protection products to provide professional advice.

Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant has officially launched a new online platform for wealth management insurance consultants ( www.sincereif.com ). With an easy-to-use customer-experienced interface and quick insurance consultation, the platform makes it easier for customers to purchase and understand different types of insurance products.

Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant new online platform for wealth management insurance consultants is part of the expansion of sales business, and hopes to provide diversified sales channels, provide insurance consulting services to more customers, and implement the brand’s “professional and caring” concept. The multi-faceted protection of the platform includes labor Insurance , Medical Insurance , Voluntary Medical Insurance , Accident Insurance , Personal Accident Insurance , Domestic Helper Insurance , Foreign Domestic Helper Insurance , Critical Illness Insurance , Life Insurance , Education Fund Insurance , Mortgage Insurance and other Insurance products, covering life , Health, savings, Investment , and Financial Management , to protect customers’ various needs, confirm that the policy can be approved and effective within the same day as soon as possible, which is convenient and quick.

Sincere’s new online platform for insurance consultants is dedicated to providing appropriate advice for “Policy Reverse Mortgage” and “building Reverse Mortgage“, aiming to enable retirees to use reverse mortgage loans to enjoy a comfortable retirement life.

Under Reverse Mortgage loans, borrowers can choose to receive a fixed monthly annuity during a fixed or lifetime annuity period. Borrowers can also withdraw a lump sum loan to deal with special circumstances. Unless the Reverse Mortgage loan is terminated under certain circumstances, under normal circumstances, the borrower will not need to repay the loan for life.

When the Reverse Mortgage loan is terminated, the property owner (or his personal representative) can give priority to repay the Reverse Mortgage loan in full to redeem the mortgaged property, otherwise the lending institution will sell the mortgaged property to repay the relevant loan. If there is a difference, it will be borne by the insurance company according to the insurance arrangement with the lending institution. If there is any balance, the lending institution will refund it to the property owner.

Meanwhile, Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant provide product advice for platform wealth management and investment types, from current Savings , Savings , MPF , TAX Deductions , Funds , to future Annuities , Deferred Annuities , Property Purchases , mortgages , and Education Funds , inheritance , trust , asset allocation , wealth inheritance , family office , Reverse Mortgage , leveraged investment , fund investment , retirement planning , retirement wealth management , financial planning , policy loans , premium financing, etc., allowing customers to flexibly improve according to their different needs in life protection or plan your life better.

About Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant

Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant provide diversified opinions on Hong Kong insurance products and provide different types of insurance consulting services. The service scope covers life, health, savings, investment , Wealth Management and other protection services. Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant value everyone With the recognition and trust of customers, we are committed to establishing a partnership of mutual trust and mutual dependence. Adhering to the customer-first spirit, employees are required to abide by the highest standards of integrity and behavior, and to support the protection needs of different customers with professional, pragmatic and caring services . Therefore, professional Insurance Licensing Courses will continue to be trained to keep their professional and regulatory knowledge, and understanding of ethical standards up to date, to ensure that they have the professional ability and level to provide protection services for policyholders and potential policyholders.

Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant provide Universal Life Insurance and Voluntary Medical Insurance plans , general Insurance , Group Medical Insurance and Financial Planning consulting services. Sincere Insurance and Financial Consultant will also share some of the insurance finance and the insurance information, such as Millionaires , Pot of gold , Bumper Beam , Save Money Raiders , On the train , On the bus plate , Mortgage , Reverse Mortgage , MPF free exercise , MPF integration , MPF Contributions , Annuity Comparison , Group Medical Insurance Comparison , Labor Insurance , Voluntary Medical Insurance Comparison , Critical Illness Insurance Comparison , TAX Deductions.

For more information, please visit www.sincereif.com

#SincereInsuranceandFinancialConsultant