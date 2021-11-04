Authorities in Laos Destroy 4.2 Hectare Marijuana Farm



Authorities have destroyed a large marijuana plantation over four hectares in size in Bolikhamxay Province.

Police and military officers in Bolikhamxay Province destroyed the illegal marijuana plantation in a joint effort on Tuesday, KPL reports.

Authorities investigated a group of eight plantations in Oudomxay Village, Viengthong District, Bolikhamxay Province, where over 4,447 cannabis plants were being cultivated across 4.2 hectares of land.

Police arrested a man believed to be the owner of one of the plantations, but the identities of the proprietors of the other seven plantations remain unknown.

Authorities say an estimated 22,235 kilograms of illegal marijuana plants were destroyed.

Marijuana and opium poppy cultivation is prohibited in Laos, although the practice remains widespread in northern provinces.

In February, authorities in Xay District, Oudomxay Province, burned approximately 31 hectares of illegal opium poppy plantations after investigating eight villages with operations involving 42 families.

Meanwhile, police in Luang Namtha Province also reported destroying 12.7 hectares of illegal opium cultivation in Tagu and Taloiu Villages of Nalae District in January.

—

Join our Telegram channel to receive our regular news updates.