Laos is usually overlooked, be it by the visitors from the nearby countries or from around the world but Laos actually has a lot to offer.

Laos may not have world-famous landmarks but it still has landmarks available that you should visit. The northern part of Laos has mesmerizing scenery while southern Laos, with its laid-back river islands, provides an exotic and adventurous place to visit.

Since it is not easy to take anyone’s word, here are Five Adventurous And Fun Things To Do In Laos As A Visitor:

1. Weaving At Ock Pop Tok

Ock Pop Tok is a social enterprise that is located beside the Mekong River, just outside of Luang Prabang. The main objective of this enterprise is to introduce people and visitors to the Laotian Culture by letting them know about the Laotian Textile. It is all a beautiful setting beside the Mekong River which not only provides a good view but also a place where people from different parts of the country and world can learn how traditional fabrics are made which includes all the processes, from preparing natural dyes to weaving fabrics on a loom.

For people who are interested in arts and crafts, a visit to Ock Pop Tok would make a perfect outing where they would learn how to weave a certain fabric on a loom and the nearby Silk Road Café make it all a perfect setting.

2. Visit Luang Prabang By E-Bike

Luang Prabang is one of the most beautiful cities in the region and even in the whole world, this city is mentioned in the list of nicest cities. Luang Prabang is very different from the larger metropolises in Cambodia or Vietnam that have large skyscrapers and dirty streets. Luang Prabang is

Luang Prabang is an overgrown town of city that is located in a tropical atmosphere, with palm-fringed surroundings. The city is full of beautiful sights and the most convenient way to travel around the city and see all those sights is on an e-bike. When you are on holiday then sightseeing on an e-bike is the best way to travel around the city because no one wants to pedal during vacations. On an e-bike, you can see all the beautiful sceneries and sights with different World Heritage sites.

3. Kayaking On The Mekong

Northern Laos is just absolutely beautiful especially if you visit the area during the rainy season or after a rainfall, where everything looks green, verdant, evident, and vibrant. A popular activity in the north is to go Kayaking.

The mighty river, the Mekong, is the best option for kayaking as it moves through woods, mountains, villages, and towns offering endless opportunities to explore. One of the towns from where you can start your kayaking adventure is the Nong Kiaw village.

Visitors will definitely enjoy the kayaking experience, especially those who are interested in it. People living there are not interested in visiting social websites such as Omegle or other social platforms where you can meet random people from all over the world such as Chatroulette.

4. Visit Kuang Si Falls

Another great thing to do in Laos is to visit the Kuang Si Falls which is nearby the city of Luang Prabang, a mere 30-40 minutes drive away from the city. It is a stunning and beautiful multi-tiered waterfall hidden in the woods outside the city. Kuang Si Falls is about a 40-minute drive away from the city and you can easily hop on a tuk-tuk to get there.

Once you are there, you would find the whole scene to be just stunning, with sounds of water falling echoing by. It is a beautiful spot to be especially in summers to swim in the cool, turquoise waters. Since this is located deep in the woods, it is also interesting to explore the surrounding forest and have a nice day, full of adventure.

5. Meet The Elephants at The Sayaboury Elephant Sanctuary

The Sayaboury Elephant Sanctuary is a place that you can visit alone and also with your family. It is a wonderful place for both children and adults. At the Sayaboury Elephant Sanctuary, you are guaranteed to meet the elephants and learn about their day-to-day lives. Laos was known as the Land of a Million Elephants but owing to one reason or another, there are only a few hundred elephants left in the country, a few north of 1500 and at the Sayaboury Sanctuary, you will be able to meet some of the very few left in the country.

These are some adventurous and fun things that you can do while you are visiting Laos. Of course, there are many other things to do in the country and you can always take help from a local to help you out with your trip.