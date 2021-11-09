Laos Confirms Over 1000 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1049 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 7,107 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1049 new cases confirmed.

There were 1045 cases of community spread and four imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

A 52-year-old woman in Donekhaxay Village, Hatsaifong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away on Sunday evening. She had suffered from diabetes and hypertension. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 65-year-old woman in Xaylom Village, Luang Prabang City, Luang Prabang Province, passed away at the hospital yesterday evening. She had suffered from diabetes and heart disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 40-year-old man in Nongniew Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away at 103 Hospital yesterday evening. He had suffered from asthma, hypertension, and a gall bladder infection. He had received only one dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 512 cases across 159 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 114 cases in 31 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 57 cases across 15 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded nine cases across six villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 38 cases across 22 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 63 cases across 23 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 40 cases across 11 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 128 cases across 39 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded 40 cases across 12 villages.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 137 cases of community spread were recorded, with two cases in Xieng Ngern and three cases in Numbak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 61 cases.

Chomphet District saw 64 cases, Pak Seang District saw four cases, Pak Ou District saw one case, Phonthong District saw one case and Ngoi District saw only one case.

In Luang Namtha Province saw 44 cases across 23 villages in two districts.

In Bokeo Province there were 81 cases, 68 in Houayxay, ten in Ton Pherng, and three in Paktha District.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 19 cases across 11 villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 86 cases across 31 villages in nine districts.

Champasack Province saw 44 cases today across 15 villages in three districts.

Khammouane Province saw 17 cases in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 9,348 active cases of Covid-19, with 89 confirmed deaths, and 48,892 total cases.

Meanwhile, 469 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

—

