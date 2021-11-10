Laos Sets Priority List of Crops for Export to China



The Government of Laos has set a list of priority agricultural produce it hopes to export to China.

According to a notice issued yesterday by Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Dr. Phet Phomphiphak, various fruits and vegetables grown in Laos have been listed in a priority grouping for sale to China.

According to the notice, 87 types of fruits and vegetables have been added to the list.

China is a key trade partner of agricultural products from Laos, accounting for more than 80 percent of total exports, with major crops being cassava, bananas, watermelon, sugarcane, and rubber.

Laos also plans to export its first shipment of over fifty thousand tons of citrus fruits to China next year in a deal worth USD 50 million.

The citrus fruits grown on some 3,600 hectares of land across Laos, which include oranges, pomelo, and lemons, and will be transported to China in the next few months.

The Government of Laos hopes to use the Laos-China Railway to bolster the export of agricultural produce, instructing producers to improve the quality and yields to ensure continued trade with China.

Meanwhile, Chinese businesses signed a massive trade agreement in May to purchase nine types of agricultural produce from Laos in a deal worth over USD 1.5 billion.

The nine agricultural products under the deal include beans, cassava flour, frozen beef, cashews, mangos, durian, soybeans, bananas, and sugar.

