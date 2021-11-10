Whimsical Wonderland 2021 @ Discovery Bay Embark on a Merry Adventure this Winter & Celebrate the Festive Joy with Your Loved Ones

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 November 2021 – It’s that time of year again — the holiday jingles are ringing in Discovery Bay! Just a ferry ride away, authentic European festive joy awaits your discovery. This Christmas, Discovery Bay join hands with local illustrator Missquai to bring vibrant, artful elements in town and recreate an extraordinary Whimsical Wonderland for you. Snap beautiful holiday photos with charming pop-up displays around the premise, featuring a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree at DB Plaza entrance and a five-metre-tall playful “tea party set” at DB North.

From Christmas wreath to s parkling lights, colourful garlands and more, festive decorations dot the trail from the Discovery Bay pier to DB Plaza. Romantically garnished by unique light poles and ornaments with European architecture as their backdrop, D’Deck offers you and your loved ones an other-worldly alfresco dining experience by the sea. Don’t forget to also check out the photo-worthy displays welcoming you as you approach DB Plaza, including a towering eight-metre-tall Christmas tree, gigantic mushrooms, poker cards and other larger-than live whimsical elements. At DB North sits a set of five-metre-tall playful tea ware with a Christmas tree and other inviting set-ups. More enchanting seasonal decorations embellish the coastal Love Locks Promenade, making it another not-to-be-missed spot in town for love birds.

DB x Local Designer Collaboration – “Whimsical Wonderland” Displays

Discovery Bay celebrates this winter in collaboration with Missquai , a rising illustrator and designer from Hong Kong, curating a series of iconic Christmas displays and hand-drawn illustrations, to bring you a Whimsical Wonderland adventure filled with merry and love. Surrounding her distinctive series of illustrations, Missquai maps out a vibrant and artful Christmas escapade for you, highlighting the Mediterranean vibe unique to Discovery Bay with design elements all around. Missquai believes that the pandemic has helped people forge stronger bonds and to cherish their time with friends and family. Through creating festive displays at Discovery Bay perfect for memorable snapshots, she hopes to encourage everyone to share their enchanting winter adventure and rejoice this Christmas with their loved ones.

Christmas Decorations Details:

Date: 18 November 2021 – 2 January 2022

Time: 10:00 – 22:00

Venue: DB Plaza & DB North

2021 Winter Delights : Unmissable Rewards

Enjoy an even merrier winter at Discovery Bay with fabulous dining and shopping, on us! From 18 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, upon same-day spending of HKD500 or above (maximum two receipts) at designated Discovery Bay F&B and / or retail outlet(s) by electronic transaction, customers can redeem ONE HKD50 Dining Voucher and ONE HKD50 Shopping Voucher#.

Redemption Details:

Date: 18 November 2021 – 2 January 2022

Time: 12:00 – 21:30

Venue: Concierge , DB Plaza

# Terms and conditions apply. Limited daily quota for the gifts and vouchers, once per person per day, first come first served. Available while stock lasts.

Christmas Sunday Market – Your Perfect Weekend Getaway

From November to December, Christmas Market will take centre stage in Discovery bay. Gathering local merchants from all corners of Hong Kong, the markets will showcase an array of Christmas delicacies, beverages, handicrafts, arts, up-cycled clothing, baby goods and more. Take a leisurely stroll, enjoy some Christmas magic, and more importantly, have fun by shopping around!

Date: 7, 21 November and 12, 19 December 20 21 (Sundays)

Time: 11:00 – 18:00

Venue: DB Plaza

DB Ice Rink Celebrates Christmas Holiday with Monchhichi

Discovery Bay’s new state-of-the-art DB Ice Rink celebrates this Christmas with Monchhichi, adorned with a variety of endearing winter decorations, guests will be able to enjoy the beauty of the season on the ice. To further enhance your holiday experience, DB Ice Rink also presents you with a series of festive events including the Christmas Figure Skating Show by skating school’s coaches and students (18 & 19 December, 16:30 to 18:00), Busking on the Ice (evening of 24 & 25 December), Ice Hockey Tournament organised by China Hockey Group (27 to 30 December), New Year’s Eve Skating Countdown Party and more.

Venue: Ground Floor, DB Plaza

About Missquai

Missquai, Hong Kong-based illustrator and designer, graduated from School of Design at Hong Kong Polytechnic University and School of Visual Arts in Hong Kong Baptist University. Missquai was a DFA Hong Kong Young Design Talent Award winner and worked abroad in Denmark and the Netherlands. As a rising talent who enjoys the little things in life, Missquai believes that design can make the world a better place, and continues to shares her cheerful works to spread joy to everyone around.

About Discovery Bay

Discovery Bay is located in the northeast of Lantau Island. With a land area of approximately 650 hectares and surrounded by mountains and oceans, it is Hong Kong’s foremost premium international residential community and a unique leisure destination, boasting a quiet environment, sophisticated urban planning and a variety of waterfront facilities.

Situated next to Discovery Bay Pier, D’Deck is Hong Kong’s renowned oceanfront al fresco dining destination with numerous themed restaurants with spectacular views of the sea. The 400-metre-long Tai Pak Beach is an excellent venue for outdoor activities with related facilities. Featuring a shopping arcade, restaurants, an open piazza and Love Lock Promenade, DB North serves as the second social hub for the Discovery Bay community and visitors alike. Adjoining is Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong, home to 325 superbly appointed rooms and suites, a seaside Pavilion with a one-of-a-kind design, offering a unique leisure experience.

Discovery Bay is served by a comprehensive transport network that includes ferry services to Central, bus services to Tung Chung MTR Station, Sunny Bay MTR Station and Hong Kong International Airport. A Free Ride is offered to diners at designated restaurants1 at Discovery Bay. Both urban and Lantau taxis can access Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong through the Discovery Bay Tunnel, providing a convenient alternative for residents and visitors alike.

Remarks

1 Designated restaurants include: 22˚North, Bones and Blades, Cali-Mex, Coyote Mexican Cantina, Ebeneezer’s, Figos, First Korean Restaurant, Shanghai Breeze, Hemingways, iL Bel Paese, Island Cafe, Koh Tomyums, McSorley’s Ale House, Mirch Masala, Pascucci Italian Caffe & Fine Food, PizzaExpress, Solera Spanish Restaurant, Taste of Thai, Three Sheets Marquee Bar, The Coffee Academics, Viet Bu Tong Kitchen & Bar and Zak’s.

