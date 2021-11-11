Kerry Logistics Network and My Jet Xpress Airlines Join Forces to Offer Customised Air Freight Options Within Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry Logistics Network’ or ‘KLN’; Stock Code 0636.HK) joins forces with Malaysian cargo airline My Jet Xpress Airlines (‘My Jet Xpress’) to offer customised air freight options within Asia by operating a new solution with the Macau International Airport as the transit hub.

The air freight solution was first introduced in March 2021 by the two companies to support one of KLN’s e-commerce customers who was struggling at the height of the pandemic to obtain freight capacity from Macau into East Malaysia and Indonesia. A transit hub was subsequently established in Macau for three reasons: its proximity to the customer’s distribution centre, its capability to allow carriage of products with batteries and the efficiency of its customs clearance process. From five flights a month, this efficient, reliable and cost-effective customised solution now provides seven to eight flights per week and is going to celebrate its 200th flight soon.

Mr Mohamed Yunos Bin Mohamed Ishak, Chairman of My Jet Xpress, said, “My Jet Xpress successfully achieved 98% of on-time performance since we catered to the demand for both these markets. The investment into the new aircraft, two Boeing 737-800F, is about RM40 million to complement our existing three Boeing 737-300F and one Boeing 737-400F planes. With the strong e-commerce market growing rapidly, we acknowledge the consumer demand for greater transparency, speed, and reliability. We are doing our best to fulfil these demands and be relevant to the e-commerce growth. It is also consistent with My Jet Xpress’s motto, ‘The Way to Go’. We hope to see My Jet Xpress emerge as one of the main players in the air cargo industry, expanding not only in Southeast Asia but also throughout Asia with a larger fleet comprising narrow and wide body aircraft.”

Mr Mathieu Biron, Managing Director – Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry Logistics Network, said, “The pandemic, while challenging, also gave us an impetus to demonstrate to our customers that we are an agile, flexible and resilient organisation. We designed and launched solutions that enabled us to fill the gap between what limited capacity carriers can provide vis-a-vis the demand from customers. The initiative between My Jet Xpress and KLN is a perfect example of two partners designing a unique solution to support the customers, and it proved effective. We would like to thank My Jet Xpress for partnering with us. I am also proud of our team in the commitment they displayed throughout these challenging times to think outside the box and deliver innovative solutions. At KLN, our focus is on creating value for our customers.”

Following the success of the Macau solution, My Jet Xpress and KLN are expanding their partnership by introducing more solutions to support the market with scheduled services from Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen to destinations within Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent. By offering scheduled flights and dedicated charters, as well as value-added services including cross-border trucking, warehouse storage and last mile delivery, the new services will be able to support the rapid surge of the e-commerce market, the spike in freight demand and capacity challenges going into the peak season.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world’s emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About My Jet Xpress Airlines Sdn Bhd

As a reliable cargo airline, My Jet Xpress provides flexibility and a broad range of options best suited to the logistical needs of its customers. It manages general cargo, dangerous goods, and transportation of animals such as horses. We always believe whenever there is a crisis, there will be opportunities. Thus, we take the current crisis as a challenge rather than an obstacle. Undoubtedly, the pandemic has hugely impacted the aviation industry, particularly the airlines with bigger fleet. It is easier for smaller operators like us to maneuver with flexibility under the present situation.

