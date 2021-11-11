Style Theory to Rock with House of Gucci: Latest Offers Allow Users to Rent ANY Designer Bag at Zero Cost or Only HK$449.5

Register NOW to Expand Your On-Demand Closet that Covers 2,000+ Designer Bags, ONLY available for November & December!

Hong Kong SAR – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – The House of Gucci movie premiere is approaching and the temptation to own a Gucci purse is stronger than ever. Eyes will be ogling over Gucci’s Dionysus, GG Supreme, GG Marmont, Sylvie bags, and more. And as luck would have it, Style Theory’s bag rental collection gives you access to these cult favourites and more!

To celebrate Gucci’s 100th anniversary, Style Theory is offering the first 100 fashionistas a FREE month of their Designer Bag Rental Membership to new users until end of November. And the first 300 buy-one-get-one-free Membership offer of two months for HK$449.50 each (HK$899 original price for one month), this offer is available until end of December.

Cut Loss & Embrace the Trend

Did you know that the moment you purchase a designer bag, its value can depreciate by over 50%? Adding on the space, effort and money to keep and maintain the bags in good conditions, why would you still want to own them if you can rent from an on-demand Style Theory collection with 2,000+ designer bags from brands like Gucci, Chanel, Celine and more in their best conditions? Sustainable and circular fashion is already the trend and Style Theory is the game changer who is here to help fashionistas cut loss in style.

Unparalleled Attention to User Journey

In just a few steps, you can rock some of Hong Kong’s top pick designer bags: register as a Member on the Style Theory app and you can browse and cart out any bag to start renting. Got too many choices? Save your favourites in the wish-list cart for future reference. Once you cart out, you will be prompted to schedule a time to get the bag delivered to your address at your convenience.

Style Theory prides ourselves in helping women wear their power, whilst making sustainable fashion choices. They do this by offering an infinite repertoire of luxury bags, from which customers can choose to rent for HK$899 per month.

Circular fashion is in and overconsumption is out. Leveraging on the unique platform that Style Theory offers, Hong Kong fashionistas are now seizing the benefits of:

Paying less for getting more;

Staying on top of latest fashion trends;

Saving storage space and bag maintenance needs;

Expanding lifecycle of classic It bags; and

Contributing to sustainable fashion





The Limited Offers: Register NOW!

New Style Theory Members can get the chance to rent and flaunt the hottest Gucci purses to work, for dinner or at the House of Gucci movie premiere. Simply download the Style Theory app, create an account, and activate your Membership with one of the following promo codes:

TRIALGUCCI – A free month, limited to first 100 redemptions. Valid until 30 Nov 2021

A free month, limited to first 100 redemptions. Valid until 30 Nov 2021 STGUCCIBOGOF – A discounted monthly fee of HK$449.50 for each of the 2 months, limited to the first 300 redemptions. Valid until 31 December 2021.

*The House of Gucci promotion codes entitles new users a full Membership experience and access to the full catalogue. Rentals are not limited to Gucci bags only.

Play the FB Mini-Game to Get Your House of Gucci FREE Tickets

The promotions don’t stop there! Style Theory is also giving away 2 FREE House of Gucci movie premiere tickets to 5 lucky winners! Here’s how to enroll in the game:

Like the Style Theory HK Facebook page Share the House of Gucci promo post on Facebook (The post will be live on 15 Nov 2021) In the comments, tag 3 of your friends whom you would want to take to the movie premiere and mention why you like renting bags from Style Theory Style Theory HK will directly message and announce the winners on 30 Nov 2021

About Style Theory

Style Theory is Southeast Asia’s largest circular fashion platform offering women the opportunity to build their Infinite Wardrobe in an affordable, convenient and sustainable manner. Founded in Singapore in 2016 by Raena Lim and Chris Halim, Style Theory operates in the sharing economy as a solution to fashion consumption that is making significant strides towards ending today’s buy-and-throw-away culture. In late 2017, the company launched into the Indonesia market and has recently entered Hong Kong in 2020.

Carrying more than 50,000 high-quality designer apparel and more than 2,000 designer bags for its growing base of over 200,000 users, Style Theory is all set to be the future of fashion where renting is equivalent with – if not better than – buying. In its initial rollout in Hong Kong, Style Theory Members will have access to over 2,000 designer bags.

