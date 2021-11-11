Zwipe appoints APAC Head to strengthen its regional presence

OSLO, NORWAY and SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 11 November 2021 – Zwipe, a leading biometrics payment company, announced that it had appointed Claus Hansen as Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Mr Hansen will lead Zwipe’s engagements with card manufacturers, issuers and technology partners to drive the adoption of biometric payment solutions in APAC.

With this appointment, Zwipe aims to strengthen its foothold in the APAC region. Mr Hansen will be accompanied with two existing colleagues at the newly-established Zwipe subsidiary in Singapore (Zwipe Singapore Pte. Ltd.) The new regional office strongly reinforces Zwipe’s long-term vision to support its partners and customers in the area.

Commenting on this latest Zwipe development in the APAC Region, André Løvestam, CEO of Zwipe said, “Claus’s appointment demonstrates our commitment to one of the world’s largest and most rapidly growing regions within payments. We have significant customer relationships in the APAC region and are excited by the strong interest that our Zwipe Pay ONE platform has received. Claus’s deep smart card industry knowledge and proven track record in successfully launching new payment solutions in APAC will help us accelerate the full potential of our platform.”

Claus Hansen, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, APAC, said, “The Zwipe Pay ONE platform with a Single Silicon Biometric System on Card is a game-changer for the payments industry. I am very excited to join this visionary team of passionate people. Convenience, security and safety are important for consumers’ choice of payment option. Zwipe is perfectly positioned to provide innovative card-based solutions allowing our clients to respond to market needs, as well as become the strategic technology partner of choice”.

Mr Hansen brings over 25 years of payment technology, cybersecurity, fintech and smart card experience to the role. He has held senior executive management positions across multiple countries in Asia in Entrust, NXP Semiconductors, Gemalto, dz card and Kona I.

