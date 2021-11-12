Houaphanh Records First Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,198 new cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with the first reports of cases in Houaphanh Province.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 6,729 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,198 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,196 cases of community spread and two imported cases across the country.

New Death

A 79-year-old man in Viengkham Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at 103 Hospital. He had suffered from diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and paralysis. He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 579 cases across 162 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 165 cases in 32 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 52 cases across 18 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded 17 cases across eight villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 55 cases across 18 villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 92 cases across 37 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 40 cases across 14 villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 116 cases across 31 villages.

– Pak Ngum District recorded 24 cases across four villages.

16 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 135 cases of community spread were recorded, with one case in Xieng Ngern and five cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 64 cases.

Chomphet District saw 59 cases, Ngoi District saw two, Pak Saeng District saw three cases, and Phonxay District saw only one case.

In Phongsaly Province there were 168 cases today.

In Houaphan Province there were two cases today across two villages in one district.

In Bokeo Province there were 32 cases today across ten villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were five cases across four villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 85 cases across 37 villages in seven districts.

Champasack Province saw 51 cases today across 26 villages in four districts.

Khammouane Province saw eight cases in, five cases in Thakhek, two cases in Hinboun, and one case in Khounkham District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,422 active cases of Covid-19, with 94 confirmed deaths, and 52,175 total cases.

Meanwhile, 507 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.