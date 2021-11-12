The Global Debate Around Social Media Surveillance
Social media platforms have become an indispensable part of the current digital era. The online behavior of the people is somewhat a manifestation of their offline personality. Governments of many countries are using this fact for monitoring the behavior of the citizen. Mass surveillance has become prevalent in many countries and the world is divided whether social media surveillance is good or not. Social media surveillance refers to the process of collecting and then processing the personal data of a person from different communication platforms. This is generally done through automated technology. Once the information is collected, the metadata and the content is analyzed for meeting different objects. The information collected through social media surveillance is mostly used by advertisers, law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Many governments monitor online speed on social media platforms. With the increased use of social media surveillance, the globe is divided between protection and privacy and a debate on surveillance and digital rights are taking place.