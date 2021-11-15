Covid Death Toll Reaches Over 100 in Laos



Laos has recorded 826 new cases of Covid-19 today, with five new deaths bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 104.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,941 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 826 new cases confirmed.

There were 825 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

A 93-year-old man in Na In Village, Pakkading District, Bolikhamxay District, passed away yesterday evening in hospital. He suffered from asthma and hypertension. He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 80-year-old woman in Vernkham Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday at Setthathirath Hospital. She had suffered from heart disease and kidney disease. She had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

An 83-year-old woman in Houayxay Neua Village, Houayxay District, Bokeo Province, passed away yesterday at the hospital. She had suffered from kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes. She had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 23-year-old inmate at Phontong Prison passed away yesterday evening at 109 Hospital. No information was provided as to whether the man had been vaccinated against Covid-19.

A 55-year-old woman in Phailorm Village, Xaythany District, Vientiane Capital, passed away yesterday evening at Mittaphap hospital. She had suffered from diabetes and had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Community Spread in Vientiane Capital:

Vientiane Capital recorded 292 cases across 105 villages in eight districts.

– Saysettha District recorded 57 cases in 24 villages.

– Chanthabouly District recorded 37 cases across 15 villages.

– Naxaythong District recorded four cases across three villages.

– Hatsaifong District recorded 17 cases across ten villages.

– Sikhottabong District recorded 44 cases across 21 villages.

– Sisattanak District recorded 17 cases across ten villages.

– Xaythany District recorded 104 cases across 21 villages.

– Sungthong District recorded one case across one village.

11 more cases are now under investigation.

Community Spread by Province:

In Luang Prabang Province, a total of 146 cases of community spread were recorded, with 26 cases in Xieng Ngern and three cases in Nambak District.

In Luang Prabang City there were 37 cases.

Chomphet District saw 28 cases, Viengkham District saw 12 cases, Pak Ou District saw 33 cases, Phonxay District saw four cases, and Phonthong District saw three cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 58 cases today across 13 villages in two districts.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 13 cases across six villages in two districts.

In Vientiane Province, there were 140 cases today.

Champasack Province saw 48 cases today across 26 villages in six districts.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases, with eight in Hinboun and one in Thakhek District.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 10,158 active cases of Covid-19, with 104 confirmed deaths, and 55,018 total cases.

Meanwhile, 483 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 48.48% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 40.88%.