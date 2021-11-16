RGE Provides 8,155 Food Packages and 427 COVID-19 Vaccinations to Mark its Founders Day

PANGKALAN KERINCI, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 16 November 2021 – As part of RGE Founders Day 2021 celebrations to commemorate RGE’s 54th anniversary, its companies located in Pangkalan Kerinci, namely Pelalawan Regency, PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP) and PT Asia Pacific Rayon (APR), raised funds and provided food packages and free COVID-19 vaccinations to the Pelalawan community.

August 1973 marks the establishment of the RGE group of resources-based companies by Mr. Sukanto Tanoto. Today, RGE is headquartered in Singapore, employs more than 60,000 people and spans Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada.

In celebration of its Founders Day, RGE extended its cheer to those who may be in need of a helping hand amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The company supported its employees’ fund raising efforts on a three-to-one basis, matching every dollar collected with three dollars. A total of 8,155 basic food packages, each containing 5 kg of rice, sugar and cooking oil, were distributed at 33 locations across five districts including Pelalawan, Siak, Meranti Islands, Kuantan Singingi and Kampar. An additional 521 packages of prenatal vitamins, 5,239 packages of toddler vitamins, and 206 food packages for tuberculosis patients were distributed at 28 locations. To support the local government’s target of mass immunity, 427 free doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to the Pangkalan Kerinci community on 9 November 2021.

Mr. H Zukri Misran, the Regent of Pelalawan expressed his appreciation at Kuala Terusan Village, Pangkalan Kerinci District, Pelalawan Regency. He said: “On behalf of the government, we would like to thank Pelalawan Regency, RAPP and APR, for their food and vaccine donations as well as their economic contributions in Pelalawan.”

Mr. Sukanto Tanoto, the founder and Chairman of RGE strongly believes that whatever the company does must be good for the Community, good for the Country, good for the Climate, good for the Customer – only then will it be good for the Company. He commented: “We concluded the RGE Founders Day 2021 celebrations with global fundraising across 10 regions to support more than 50 organisations and local communities, many of which had been hard hit by the pandemic.”

About RGE

RGE manages a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. Our work ranges from the upstream, comprising sustainable resource development and harvesting, to downstream, where our companies create diverse value-added products for the global market. Our commitment to sustainable development underpins our operations, as we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for climate, good for customer, and good for company.

RGE was founded in 1973. The assets held by RGE companies today exceed US$20 billion. With more than 60,000 employees, we have operations in Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada and continue to expand to engage newer markets and communities.

www.rgei.com

