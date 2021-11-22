Amazon Fresh to deliver frozen & chilled products with 100% recyclable drinking water bottles

Frozen recyclable water bottles replace gel packs to maintain the freshness of frozen & chilled Amazon Fresh products

Singapore will be the first country in Asia where Amazon will deploy this packaging innovation

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2021 – Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced that it will deliver all frozen & chilled products ordered on Amazon Fresh with recyclable frozen water bottles in Singapore. The island will be the first country in Asia where Amazon will introduce this packaging innovation as it continues to improve the overall customer packaging experience by minimizing waste.

All orders which include frozen & chilled products such as meat, seafood, ice cream and more, will be accompanied by a frozen water bottle instead of a gel pack used to maintain the freshness of these products. The 100% recyclable bottles contain packaged drinking water that can be used to drink, cook and water plants. After consuming the water, these bottles can be dropped in blue recycle bins found conveniently across the country.

As demand for recycling options continue to grow, the replacement of gel packs with 100% curbside recyclable frozen water bottles will be a more convenient solution for Amazon customers. At scale, these small enablers will go a long way in contributing to Singapore’s sustainability efforts.

“We know that Singaporeans are increasingly incorporating more sustainable measures in their day-to-day lives. The switch to frozen water bottles underwent extensive testing and research to create the right solution for Singapore’s hot & humid weather. They have proven to provide the same cooling effectiveness as the original gel packs. On top of that, frozen water bottles have also been tested extensively through the entire last mile journey to ensure that the integrity of the packaging and freshness of products are not compromised. As conscious corporate citizens, we are cognizant of the need to continuously work on our processes to use more sustainable packaging and this is a step in that direction. It has been humbling to create a solution that enables customers to easily recycle a part of their Amazon package” said Manuel Berbuer, General Manager – Operations, Amazon Singapore.

Playing a significant role in helping to reduce the sources of human-induced climate change is an important commitment for Amazon. In its 2020 sustainability report, Amazon revealed that it was the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, taking another step in its journey to power global operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. As part of its efforts to create more sustainable packaging, the company is working with vendors and suppliers to enable ‘Ship in its own container’ solutions and reduce the volume of packaging used to deliver products.

Over 200 organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, a commitment co-founded in 2019 by Amazon and Global Optimism for signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040 – a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050. The Climate Pledge builds on Amazon’s long-term commitment to sustainability, through existing programmes like Shipment Zero, its vision to make all Amazon shipments net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments net zero by 2030. More information here.

